Latest formations Inter-Napoli, Sky: Elmas-Lozano and Dzeko-Correa

Latest Inter Napoli Sky formations. The latest news on the probable Sky formations of Inter Napoli. We take the field at 6 pm and Inzaghi and Spalletti’s choices seem to have been decided on the formations

Latest Inter Napoli Sky formations. At 18:00 at the San Siro stadium they take the field Inter Naples. There are major updates of training from Sky of Inter Napoli. Inzaghi’s team hosts Luciano Spalletti’s SSC Napoli leaders who have the opportunity to go away alone after Milan’s defeat in Florence. From the editorial staff of Sky Sport the latest from Inter Napoli training.

Unveiled by Sky the latest line-ups from Inter Napoli:

Several doubts of training for Inzaghi in Inter Napoli due to the different absences. The Nerazzurri team wants to take advantage of the defeat of Milan and by beating Napoli they would shorten in a single round by 3 points on the first position on both. According to the Inzaghi’s latest training from Sky Inter He will rely on Ranocchia in defense because De Vrij is out, preferred to Dimarco. On the right is Darmian and in attack Dzeko recovers but is not at his best, favorite Correa.

Sky INTER training (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, Frog, Sticks; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Lautaro, Correa. Coach: Simone Inzaghi.

On the other hand, there is Napoli who could find first place alone and put Inter behind 10 points with a win. According to the latest lineups from Sky for Napoli Lozano should take the field as owners instead of Politano (but watch out for Elmas) and Rrahmani still in defense paired with Koulibaly. In goal there is Ospina. This is the possible formation of Spalletti’s Napoli:

Sky formations NAPLES (4-3-3): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Anguissa Fabiàn Ruiz, Zielinski; Lozano, Osimhen, Insigne. Coach: Luciano Spalletti.

