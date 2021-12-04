Latest formations Napoli Atalanta Sky. At 8.45 pm at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium they take the field Naples Atalanta. Important updates of training from Sky di Napoli Atalanta. Spalletti’s SSC Napoli team at the top of the Serie A standings is hosting the best in the league: Gasperini’s Atalanta. From the editorial staff of Sky Sport the latest Napoli Atalanta training.

Latest formations Napoli-Atalanta, Sky: new Ounas and Muriel

Unveiled by Sky the latest formations of Napoli Atalanta:

The choices of training for Spalletti in Napoli Atalanta given the many absences of level. The team will have to do without Osimhen, Anguissa, Koulibaly, Fabian Ruiz and Insigne. Therefore, to seek victory, we will have to rely on those who remain for a super level performance. According to the Spalletti’s Napoli from Sky he will rely on Lobotka and Demme in midfield, with Zielinski ready to fit in between the lines. In attack there is Mertens with Lozano and Ounas favored over Politano. In defense Juan Jesus paired with Rrahmani.

Sky training NAPLES (4-3-3): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Demme, Lobotka, Zielinski; Ounas, Mertens, Lozano. Coach: Luciano Spalletti.

On the other hand, there is Gasperini’s Atalanta who want to break Naples after winning at Juve. According to the latest lineups from Sky for Atalanta the best players should take the field after the turnover of the last game. Zappaocsta and Maehle return. In attack Zapata and Malinovskyi meet again, Muriel should rest. This is possible Napoli Atalanta training by Gasperini:

Sky formations ATALANTA (3-4-1-2): Musso; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Zappacosta, De Roon, Freuler, Maehle; Pasalic; Malinovskyi, Zapata. Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini.