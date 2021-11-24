Latest formations Spartak Moscow-Naples, Sky: Mertens on the bench

Spartak Moscow Sky latest formations. At 16:30 at the Otkrytie Arena they take the field Spartak Moscow Naples. There are major updates of training from Sky of Spartak Moscow Naples. Rui Vitoria’s team is playing all out against leaders SSC Napoli who are ready to confirm the first place in the group despite the many absences for Luciano Spalletti. From the editorial staff of Sky Sport the latest Spartak Napoli training.

Latest formations Spartak Moscow-Naples, Sky: news

Unveiled by Sky the latest formations of Spartak Moscow Naples:

Several doubts of training for Rui Vitoria in Spartak Moscow Naples. The Russian team has beaten Maradona and wants to repeat itself at home to pursue the goal of the next round. To do this, the coach still relies on Promes who made the difference in Naples with a brace. According to the latest training from Sky Spartak he will rely on the externals to former Inter Moses and Ayrton.

Sky lineups SPARTAK MOSCOW (3-4-2-1) probable formation: Selikhov; Caufriez, Gigot, Dzhikiya; Moses, Litvinov, Umyarov, Ayrton; Ignatov, Quincy Promes; Sobolev. Herds Rui Vitoria

On the other hand, there is Spalletti’s Napoli in great emergency. According to the latest lineups from Sky for Napoli players should take the field with almost obligatory choices for the coach. New trident to be deployed with Elmas, Petagna and Lozano. Juan Jesus will support Koulibaly and there is room for Meret in the goal. Di Lorenzo and Mario Rui are not resting. Lobotka owner is back. This is the possible formation of Spalletti’s Napoli:

Sky training NAPLES (4-3-3) probable formation: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Juan Jesus, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Lobotka, Zielinski; Lozano, Petagna, Elmas. Herds Spalletti