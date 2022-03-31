Latest generation medicine between Brescia and Bergamo: the Apollonia Clinic

The multi-specialized structure of Capriolo makes use of cutting-edge technologies and techniques, specialized for health and physical well-being

Where to find a facility that delivers latest generation medicine between Brescia and Bergamo? There is no doubt, certainly at the Apollonia Clinic. In fact, in Capriolo there is an authentic center of excellence: the multi-specialist clinic represents a high-level reality, where only professionals with proven ability and experience work, exploiting high quality technologies. It is much closer to a hospital setting than to a polyclinic and between Brescia and Bergamo there is no other private structure with these requisites. So much so that the goal is precisely to cover the various areas in which the National Health System currently finds itself in difficulty, offering a hospital-like approach.

State-of-the-art medicine between Brescia and Bergamo

So let’s talk about one structure 4.0 which looks to the future but which is already a concrete protagonist in the present: today it is a multi-specialist point of reference for the whole of our territory, and beyond. By the way: you will soon get the ISO 9001 quality system certification, the only private company to have it in the Brescia area. The feature on which Clinica Apollonia was founded is the multidisciplinary sharing of the patient, the daughter of an optic based on modern and effective healthcare, with an ultra-specialized nature. To achieve this result, the quality and innovation of the services offered are fundamental. Thanks to massive investments, the previous machine park has been implemented and now the equipment is strictly of the latest generation. In this way, these tools are used to give answers to all pathologies, always focusing on a multidisciplinary vision.

Concrete and tailor-made solutions

But that’s not all, because the high professionalism, conscientiousness and preparation of the healthcare professionals, obtained through a multidisciplinary approach, also become essential. The goal is to quickly provide patients with concrete and tailor-made solutions. This is precisely the reason why Clinica Apollonia was created in 2021 (the last step of a growth that started in 2008), or to respond to the growing needs of patients and the demands of the territory. We are faced with an evolved, cutting-edge reality, capable of guaranteeing patients services and qualified, high-profile and new generation prevention, prophylaxis, diagnosis and surgical and medical therapies. And at the same time it is able to offer professionals working there a highly advanced interdisciplinary climate.

The coverage of pathological-medical areas

Despite being a surgical traction clinic, the intent of Clinica Apollonia is to cover all pathological-medical areas. It is sufficient to enter the structure of Capriolo to understand what we are talking about: it is spread over a large area and can count on multi-specialist outpatient clinics, dental outpatient clinics, a surgical outpatient clinic, diagnostic imaging units, radiology rooms, operating block in day surgery – day hospital, recovery room, rehabilitation medicine clinic and gym, medication clinic and nursing services on site and at home, sterilization rooms, reception, reception room and private office. Finally, we leave the floor to the six departments in which it is organized, capable of encompassing the entire healthcare world and providing the latest generation of medicine between Brescia and Bergamo.

Specialized Medicine

Medical pathology divisions: head and neck, back, thorax, abdomen, pelvis and pelvis, upper limbs, lower limbs. Specifically, this department deals with Allergology, Andrology, Cardiology, Cardiac Surgery, Dermatology, Diabetology, Dietology and Metabolic Pathologies, Endocrinology, Hepatology, Physiatry, Gastroenterology, Geriatrics, Gynecology / Obstetrics, Immunology, Speech Therapy, Aesthetic Medicine, Internal Medicine, Forensic Medicine , Sports Medicine, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Homeopathy, Otolaryngology, Orthopedics / Traumatology, Surgical Orthopedics, Pneumology, Podiatry, Psychiatry, Clinical Psychology, Rheumatology, Senology, Thyroidology, Urology.

General surgery

DAY SURGERY DAY HOSPITAL, Division of surgical areas: general, vascular, orthopedic, urological, plastic, dermatological, ENT, gynecology surgery.

Radiology – Diagnostics

Divisions of Diagnostic Radiology areas: musculoskeletal ultrasound, visceral ultrasound, gynecological and breast ultrasound, Doppler ultrasound, static and dynamic radiology, tac combine, orthopantomography.

Dentistry – Odontostomatology

Divisions of dentistry areas odontostomatology: endodontics, conservative, fixed and mobile orthodontics, gnathology, implant surgery, fixed and mobile dental prosthesis, dental aesthetics, conscious sedation.

Rehabilitation Medicine

Divisions of rehabilitation medicine areas: orthopedic, traumatological, pre-post operative, neurological, rheumatological, lymphatic, oncological, visceral, pelvic floor, sports, pediatric age, postural disorders, gait analysis, customized orthoses and insoles, pain therapy Scrambler Therapy, shock waves, tecar, laser.

Nursing Services

Nursing services area divisions: daily blood tests in the office and at home, swabs for daily Covid in the office, in-house and home medication services, monitoring of vital parameters in the home and home, consultancy and nursing assistance services in the home and home.

Info and contacts

Apollonia Polispecialistica Clinic

Capriolo, via Molinara 32

www.clinica-apollonia.it

030.7460471