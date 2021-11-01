Latest generation video cards, bad news: prices are constantly rising

“To the Moon“is the meme-phrase that is recited in the world of cryptocurrencies when a digital currency begins to rise, in the hope that its run will not stop and arrive, in fact, as far as the moon. Unfortunately, it is a term that we could very well approach the video card market in the last year, since NVIDIA first and then AMD have introduced their latest solutions.

The demand for chips has put a strain on TSMC and Samsung’s production lines, leading to a shortage, where production simply does not keep up with demand. When an “asset” becomes scarce, prices go up and, of course, GPUs are no exception. The latest 3DCenter surveys as of October 31st on numerous shops scattered throughout Germany and Austria, a bit of a litmus test of the European market, tell us that the already high price lists per se continue to rise, a sign that production is not increasing in any way (in fact, the availability indicated by the dotted line is decreasing).

The Radeon RX 6000 based on RDNA 2 architecture (all but the last 6600 are counted in the graph) are twice as expensive as the price list, with + 101%, while as regards the GPUs GeForce RTX 3000 from NVIDIA, the price is 88% above the price list (again GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti are not part of the chart). The parable goes up, with one growth of 16-18 points since the last survey and a trend that takes us back by months.

GPU, prices from January to October 2021 3DCenter.org 6700XT 6800 6800XT 6900XT 3060 3070 3080 3090 MSRP € 479 € 579 € 649 € 999 € 329 € 519 € 719 € 1549 January 17 – € 809-1019 € 999-1199 € 1249-1841 – € 769-1049 – € 1649-2406 January 22 – € 879-1049 1 € 019-1279 € 1249-1718 – € 729-999 – € 1849-2379 February 02 – € 859-1049 € 1049-1329 € 1299-1755 – € 799-1249 € 1399-1449 € 1750-2899 February 14 – € 969-1489 € 1129-1399 € 1339-1729 – € 899-1349 – € 2223-2819 February 24 – € 999-1199 € 1098-1399 € 1429-2045 – € 979-1569 – € 2469-3669 March 18 € 970-1049 € 1179-1199 € 1259-1539 € 1499-1960 € 559-1199 1299-1699 € 2299-2499 € 2459-3915 April 18 € 860-1521 € 1379-1699 € 1444-1699 € 1654-2527 € 589-1181 1290-1699 € 2299-2399 € 2699-3049 May 02 € 899-1417 € 1373-1699 € 1632-1773 € 1799-2528 € 740-1349 1269-1699 € 2299-2499 2539-3499 May 16 € 909-1580 € 1499-1699 € 1299-1799 € 1699-2999 999-1122 1498-1649 € 2999 € 3199 May 30 € 899-1246 € 989-1699 € 1159-1649 € 1699-2799 € 829-1049 1269-1649 € 1999-2499 € 2699-3499 June 20 € 798-999 € 1199-1826 € 1248-2109 € 1589-2999 € 679-1429 € 989-1399 € 1579-1999 € 2169-3330 July 04 € 714-962 € 929-1819 € 1089-1499 € 1327-2493 € 589-1005 € 799-1490 € 1199-1842 € 1932-3084 July 18 € 664-1099 € 999-1245 € 1159-1299 € 1327-2099 € 579-799 € 879-1290 € 1199-1719 € 1890-2552 August 08 € 689-1099 € 1049-1299 € 1157-1575 € 1327-2493 € 526-805 € 789-1290 € 1199-1848 € 1890-3199 August 29 € 763-1192 € 1129-1846 € 1149-1778 € 1259-2099 € 549-1280 € 879-1639 € 1249-2436 € 1999-3454 September 19 € 829-1159 € 1099-1799 € 1299-1950 € 1343-2069 € 599-1280 € 884-1605 € 1249-1821 € 2469-3632 October 10 € 879-1159 € 1239-1709 € 1299-1690 € 1343-2086 € 599-1280 € 889-1816 € 1329-1961 € 2349-3469 October 31 € 939-1520 € 1499-1709 € 1349-1690 € 1399-2089 € 699-1280 € 959-1883 € 1431-2569 € 2699-4029 Note: Prices shown range from best to worst.

The market is completely overwhelmed by the production situationIn fact, cards like the Radeon RX 6800/6800 XT can be found at higher prices than the flagship RX 6900 XT in some shops. On the NVIDIA front, the RTX 3070 Ti is sold at dizzying prices with peaks above 2000 euros, not to mention the 4000 euros of the RTX 3090.

Shortage will continue to hit hard for much of 2022: A few weeks ago AMD CEO Lisa Su feared an improvement in the second half of next year, but many believe that the situation will not be resolved before 2023. Furthermore, it should be noted that the move to Ethereum 2.0 (the consensus mechanism will move from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, eliminating mining) is still a long way off.