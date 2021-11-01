Tech

Latest generation video cards, bad news: prices are constantly rising

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee49 mins ago
0 10 3 minutes read

To the Moon“is the meme-phrase that is recited in the world of cryptocurrencies when a digital currency begins to rise, in the hope that its run will not stop and arrive, in fact, as far as the moon. Unfortunately, it is a term that we could very well approach the video card market in the last year, since NVIDIA first and then AMD have introduced their latest solutions.

The demand for chips has put a strain on TSMC and Samsung’s production lines, leading to a shortage, where production simply does not keep up with demand. When an “asset” becomes scarce, prices go up and, of course, GPUs are no exception. The latest 3DCenter surveys as of October 31st on numerous shops scattered throughout Germany and Austria, a bit of a litmus test of the European market, tell us that the already high price lists per se continue to rise, a sign that production is not increasing in any way (in fact, the availability indicated by the dotted line is decreasing).

The Radeon RX 6000 based on RDNA 2 architecture (all but the last 6600 are counted in the graph) are twice as expensive as the price list, with + 101%, while as regards the GPUs GeForce RTX 3000 from NVIDIA, the price is 88% above the price list (again GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti are not part of the chart). The parable goes up, with one growth of 16-18 points since the last survey and a trend that takes us back by months.

GPU, prices from January to October 2021
3DCenter.org 6700XT 6800 6800XT 6900XT 3060 3070 3080 3090
MSRP € 479 € 579 € 649 € 999 € 329 € 519 € 719 € 1549
January 17 € 809-1019 € 999-1199 € 1249-1841 € 769-1049 € 1649-2406
January 22 € 879-1049 1 € 019-1279 € 1249-1718 € 729-999 € 1849-2379
February 02 € 859-1049 € 1049-1329 € 1299-1755 € 799-1249 € 1399-1449 € 1750-2899
February 14 € 969-1489 € 1129-1399 € 1339-1729 € 899-1349 € 2223-2819
February 24 € 999-1199 € 1098-1399 € 1429-2045 € 979-1569 € 2469-3669
March 18 € 970-1049 € 1179-1199 € 1259-1539 € 1499-1960 € 559-1199 1299-1699 € 2299-2499 € 2459-3915
April 18 € 860-1521 € 1379-1699 € 1444-1699 € 1654-2527 € 589-1181 1290-1699 € 2299-2399 € 2699-3049
May 02 € 899-1417 € 1373-1699 € 1632-1773 € 1799-2528 € 740-1349 1269-1699 € 2299-2499 2539-3499
May 16 € 909-1580 € 1499-1699 € 1299-1799 € 1699-2999 999-1122 1498-1649 € 2999 € 3199
May 30 € 899-1246 € 989-1699 € 1159-1649 € 1699-2799 € 829-1049 1269-1649 € 1999-2499 € 2699-3499
June 20 € 798-999 € 1199-1826 € 1248-2109 € 1589-2999 € 679-1429 € 989-1399 € 1579-1999 € 2169-3330
July 04 € 714-962 € 929-1819 € 1089-1499 € 1327-2493 € 589-1005 € 799-1490 € 1199-1842 € 1932-3084
July 18 € 664-1099 € 999-1245 € 1159-1299 € 1327-2099 € 579-799 € 879-1290 € 1199-1719 € 1890-2552
August 08 € 689-1099 € 1049-1299 € 1157-1575 € 1327-2493 € 526-805 € 789-1290 € 1199-1848 € 1890-3199
August 29 € 763-1192 € 1129-1846 € 1149-1778 € 1259-2099 € 549-1280 € 879-1639 € 1249-2436 € 1999-3454
September 19 € 829-1159 € 1099-1799 € 1299-1950 € 1343-2069 € 599-1280 € 884-1605 € 1249-1821 € 2469-3632
October 10 € 879-1159 € 1239-1709 € 1299-1690 € 1343-2086 € 599-1280 € 889-1816 € 1329-1961 € 2349-3469
October 31 € 939-1520 € 1499-1709 € 1349-1690 € 1399-2089 € 699-1280 € 959-1883 € 1431-2569 € 2699-4029
Note: Prices shown range from best to worst.

The market is completely overwhelmed by the production situationIn fact, cards like the Radeon RX 6800/6800 XT can be found at higher prices than the flagship RX 6900 XT in some shops. On the NVIDIA front, the RTX 3070 Ti is sold at dizzying prices with peaks above 2000 euros, not to mention the 4000 euros of the RTX 3090.

Shortage will continue to hit hard for much of 2022: A few weeks ago AMD CEO Lisa Su feared an improvement in the second half of next year, but many believe that the situation will not be resolved before 2023. Furthermore, it should be noted that the move to Ethereum 2.0 (the consensus mechanism will move from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, eliminating mining) is still a long way off.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee49 mins ago
0 10 3 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Digital Foundry analysis

13 hours ago

WINDTRE and offers with integrated smartphone: now we move on to Xiaomi

20 hours ago

The Age of Calamity, launch trailer for The Guardian of Memories – Nerd4.life

14 hours ago

Microsoft and SEGA announce a strategic partnership to launch “Super Games” – Nerd4.life

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button