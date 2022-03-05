Latest incidents of the Russian invasion in Ukraine: Kiev accuses Russia of breaching the ceasefire

Kyiv — The Municipality of Mariúpol, in the southeast of Ukrainesaid today, Saturday, that he is still awaiting confirmation of the temporary ceasefire along the entire evacuation route for the civilian population, since at the scheduled start time of the humanitarian corridor there was still fighting in some places, such as in the region of Zaporizhia.

“As of 10:55 local time (4:44 am Puerto Rico time), confirmation of the ceasefire was received only in the Donetsk region. Further along the route, fighting is taking place in the Zaporizhia region,” the council said on its official Telegram channel.

He stated that he is negotiating with Russia “to confirm the ceasefire regime along the entire civilian evacuation route from Mariupol”, a strategic port city of about 450,000 citizens.

It is unclear how long the humanitarian corridors will be open.

For her part, the Ukrainian Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Irina Vereshchuk, explained that the mediator to establish the corridors and guarantee the humanitarian ceasefire is the Red Cross, and that it is planned to evacuate some 200,000 people, according to UNIAN agency.

Key points of the conflict today, Friday:

– It is the tenth day since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 following an order from President Vladimir Putin.

– US media report that US officials fear that Russia is changing its strategy and is now attacking civilian areas

– A total of 1.45 million Ukrainians have left their country since the start of the Russian invasion, says the International Organization for Migration.

Follow the incidents:

With information from The Associated Press, EFE and Grupo de Diarios América.