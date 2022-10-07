Latest Information and Trajectory – Telemundo Miami (51)

MIAMI, Florida – Potential tropical cyclone 13 became a tropical depression on Thursday as it continues its advance through Caribbean waters towards the coast of Nicaragua and in its wake leaves severe rains in the ABC Islands and the La Guajira peninsula in Colombia.

According to Friday’s 8 am ET bulletin from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the system was located 30 miles southeast of Colombia’s La Guajira peninsula and 645 miles east of the Providencia Island, Colombia.

The potential cyclone had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was moving west at 15 mph.

According to NHC projections, Tropical Depression 13 would continue to move west through Sunday, passing near the ABC Islands, in the Lesser Antilles, and the coasts of northwestern Venezuela and the La Guajira peninsula on Friday.

This system could strengthen and this Friday it would become Tropical Storm Julia.

On Sunday, the cyclone could be approaching the coast of Nicaragua with the force of a hurricane.

NOTICES AND SURVEILLANCE IN FORCE



hurricane watch

For the islands of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina

tropical storm warning

For Colombia, from the border between Colombia and Venezuela to Riohacha.

Authorities in San Andrés, Providencia and the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras should closely monitor the development of the system, the NHC said.

