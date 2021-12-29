Latest Juventus: official, positive at Covid

At the latest Juventus, the news appeared a few minutes ago on the Juventus official website: the player will almost certainly miss Napoli.

The news came a few minutes ago, communicated by Juventus through its official channels. Koni De Winter is positive for Covid-19. The young Belgian defender under the Under-23 team, summoned several times by Massimiliano Allegri also in the first team, will therefore have to stop to observe the rules. The bianconeri will start working again tomorrow after the Christmas break in view of the match on 6 January with Napoli, but they will do it without De Winter.

Italian football thus remains in the grip of the virus. The hope now is that the situation will not worsen further in the next few days, with several players who will return from holidays. Despite his young age, De Winter could represent a valid alternative for the left wing, given the injury to Luca Pellegrini.

Latest Juventus, not only De Winter among the players affected by the virus

Allegri is convinced that there is potential in the Belgian, to the point of launching him in the Champions League match against Malmo, in which the player has not disfigured at all. De Winter is one of the many positive results at Covid these days. There are three cases in the Napoli squad, next opponent of Juventus. After the stop imposed on Fabian Ruiz and Insigne, yesterday the news of the positivity of the Mexican Lozano arrived.