Latest Major Dogecoin Update Makes Elon Musk Gloat, Bullish Pulse is Closer

A very positive weekend for the price of Dogecoin, which quietly broke through the hard $ 0.30 resistance and even went above $ 0.31. As stated in the previous analysis the latest DOGE update helps secure the blockchain and lower transaction fees, confirmed by an anonymous Dogecoin supporter via Twitter, also soliciting a response from Musk.

Musk, who has emerged as one of Dogecoin’s biggest supporters this year, has repeatedly advocated the meme coin, however, drawing the ire of the Bitcoin community. Also, remember that in July, speaking during a live discussion with Jack Dorsey of Twitter and Cathie Wood, Musk came up with several ideas to improve Dogecoin including “maximize transaction rates and reduce transaction costs“.