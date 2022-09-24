Latest – NBC 7 Miami (51)

MIAMI – Tropical Depression 9, which formed this Friday, continues to advance through the Caribbean Sea and could become Tropical Storm Ian tonight or Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC, for its acronym in English). . Parts of Cuba and almost the entire state of Florida are under the trajectory cone.

According to the latest NHC bulletin released at 8:00 pm Friday, the system was found about 410 miles east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica and 720 miles east-southeast of Grand Cayman Island.

The tropical depression had top winds of 35 mph and was moving west-northwestward at a speed of 15 mph, according to the NHC.

According to NHC forecasts, the cyclone moves through the Caribbean Sea on Saturday, will pass south of Jamaica between Saturday night and Sunday and will approach the Cayman Islands between Sunday night and the morning of Monday.

It is forecast to be a tropical storm tonight and then to strengthen into a hurricane on Monday.

NOTICES, WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN FORCE

At the moment, the system is expected to drop between 2 and 4 inches of rain, with accumulated maximums of 6 inches, in southern Haiti and the Dominican Republic; and between 6 and 10 inches, with a maximum of 14 inches, in western and central Cuba. South Florida is expected to start receiving heavy rain on Monday.

The cyclone is also expected to leave strong waves and a dangerous storm surge.