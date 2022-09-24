Latest – NBC 7 Miami (51)

MIAMI – Tropical storm Ian, formerly tropical depression 9, formed this Friday over the central Caribbean Sea, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Parts of Cuba and almost the entire state of Florida are under the trajectory cone.

According to the latest NHC bulletin released at 11:00 pm Friday, the system was located about 385 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica and 680 miles east-southeast of Grand Cayman Island.

The tropical storm had top winds of 40 mph and was moving in a west-northwest direction at a speed of 12 mph, according to the NHC.

According to NHC forecasts, the cyclone moves through the Caribbean Sea on Saturday, will pass south of Jamaica between Saturday night and Sunday and will approach the Cayman Islands between Sunday night and the morning of Monday.

After becoming a tropical storm tonight, it is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Monday.

NOTICES, WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN FORCE

At the moment, the system is expected to drop between 2 and 4 inches of rain, with accumulated maximums of 6 inches, in southern Haiti and the Dominican Republic; and between 6 and 10 inches, with a maximum of 14 inches, in western and central Cuba. South Florida is expected to start receiving heavy rain on Monday.

The cyclone is also expected to leave strong waves and a dangerous storm surge.