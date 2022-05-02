latest news about the trial

The trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard, is leaving the most amazing headlines. After the actor’s statement, which ended last Monday, it is the turn of the witnesses from Depp’s legal team, who are providing new testimonies that are at least disconcerting that shed light on what the explosive relationship of the then marriage was like.

The trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard, is leaving the most amazing headlines. After the actor’s statement, which ended last Monday, it is the turn of the witnesses from Depp’s legal team, who are providing new testimonies that are at least disconcerting that shed light on what the explosive relationship of the then marriage was like.

Malcolm Connolly, part of the actor’s security team, testified to having seen how Depp appeared with injuries, more and more frequently

» Johnny Deep’s doctor assures that the actor lost a finger after an argument with his ex-wife

» Amber Heard copies the styling of Johnny Depp to go to court

The trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard, is leaving the most amazing headlines. After the actor’s statement, which ended last Monday, it is the turn of the witnesses from Depp’s legal team, who are providing new testimonies that are at least disconcerting that shed light on what the explosive relationship of the then marriage was like.

The trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard, is leaving the most amazing headlines. After the actor’s statement, which ended last Monday, it is the turn of the witnesses from Depp’s legal team, who are providing new testimonies that are at least disconcerting that shed light on what the explosive relationship of the then marriage was like.

» Elon Musk paid part of Amber Heard’s donation to domestic violence organizations

» Johnny Depp’s bodyguard assures that he saw wounds in the actor, never in Amber Heard

» Johnny Deep’s doctor assures that the actor lost a finger after an argument with his ex-wife

The trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has reached its peak this Tuesday when the actor has taken the stand to testify

The trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard, is leaving the most amazing headlines. After the actor’s statement, which ended last Monday, it is the turn of the witnesses from Depp’s legal team, who are providing new testimonies that are at least disconcerting that shed light on what the explosive relationship of the then marriage was like.

The trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard, is leaving the most amazing headlines. After the actor’s statement, which ended last Monday, it is the turn of the witnesses from Depp’s legal team, who are providing new testimonies that are at least disconcerting that shed light on what the explosive relationship of the then marriage was like.

Malcolm Connolly, part of the actor’s security team, testified to having seen how Depp appeared with injuries, more and more frequently

read also



» Amber Heard’s alleged disorder and how Johnny Depp’s butler found her finger



» Amber Heard ruined ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and never fell in love with Elon Musk, according to her former agent



» Amber Heard’s alleged disorder and how Johnny Depp’s butler found her finger





Johnny Depp’s trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard is still in progress and is being broadcast on American television, one of the reasons why it is one of the main media topics of the moment.

The trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has reached its peak this Tuesday when the actor has taken the stand to testify

» Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: keys and latest news about the trial

The trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard, is leaving the most amazing headlines. After the actor’s statement, which ended last Monday, it is the turn of the witnesses from Depp’s legal team, who are providing new testimonies that are at least disconcerting that shed light on what the explosive relationship of the then marriage was like.

A person in charge of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) believes that the tycoon would have paid almost half a million euros from the actress

» Johnny Depp’s bodyguard assures that he saw wounds in the actor, never in Amber Heard

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard, is leaving the most amazing headlines. After the actor’s statement, which ended last Monday, it is the turn of the witnesses from Depp’s legal team, who are providing new testimonies that are at least disconcerting that shed light on what the explosive relationship of the then marriage was like.

» Johnny Deep’s doctor assures that the actor lost a finger after an argument with his ex-wife

The trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has reached its peak this Tuesday when the actor has taken the stand to testify

The trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has reached its peak this Tuesday when the actor has taken the stand to testify. Social networks have not missed a detail about the media case since in 2018, Depp sued his ex-wife for alleged defamation.