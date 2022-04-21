latest news live and minute by minute today April 20

Russia keep their offensive Ukraine with new targets now in the east of that country where it has intensified the bombing, while the United States provided the Ukrainian army with fighter planes to reinforce its air force.

In addition to the US, Canada and the UK also agreed send more artillery to Ukraine to deal with the assault of Russian troops.

The Ukrainian army has resisted 57 days of invasion, while the negotiations seem stalled. Follow here the latest news of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine on April 20.

IMF director asks for financial support for Ukraine

IMF Director General Kristalina Georgieva called on the countries of the world to financially support Ukraine so that the government can continue to function in the midst of the war.

The Ukrainian authorities informed the IMF of financial needs for $5 billion a month to keep the economy rollingGeorgieva indicated at a press conference.

This “figure seems to correspond to the immediate needs” and is independent of the future needs for the country’s reconstruction, which will be “enormous,” the IMF head emphasized.

A Ukrainian soldier walks past a destroyed house in the village of Moshchun, northwest of kyiv. (AFP)

Russian ballistic missile launch is a ‘routine’ test, not a threat: Pentagon

Russia’s test of a new nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile is not considered a threat by the United States and its allies, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

Moscow “properly notified” Washington of the test under its nuclear treaty obligations, so “it was not a surprise,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. The Pentagon “has not considered the test to be a threat to the United States or its allies,” he told reporters.

Inflation in Russia reaches its highest level since the beginning of 2002

The Annual inflation in Russia accelerated to 17.62% on April 15its highest level since early 2002 and up from 17.49% a week earlier, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday, as the ruble’s volatility sent prices soaring under Western sanctions.

Prices of almost everything from vegetables and sugar to clothes and mobile phones have risen sharply in recent weeks after Russia launched what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24.

Zelensky thanks the President of the European Council for his solidarity during his visit to kyiv

European Council President Charles Michel earned praise from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his visit to kyiv on Wednesday in a show of solidarity with Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Michel, president of the European Council, which represents the 27 member states of the European Union, outlined the EU’s support for Ukraine at a joint press conference after talks with Zelensky, saying that Brussels had so far provided kyiv with 1,500 million euros ($1.63 billion) in military aid.

UN requests meeting with Zelensky and Putin; sends them a letter

The Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, sent this Tuesday a Letter to Russian and Ukrainian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyrespectively, asking them for a meeting in Moscow and kyiv, their spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, announced on Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the UN has been marginalized from the conflict, among other reasons because of the rupture it caused between the five permanent members of the Security Council, of which Russia forms part together with the United States, France, Great Britain and Chinese.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has asked to meet with both leaders in kyiv and Moscow. (AFP)

Russia successfully launches ballistic missile test; Putin assures that it will serve as a warning

The Russian army announced that it had successfully proceeded to first test of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, a new-generation, very long-range weaponwhich according to President Vladimir Putin will serve as a warning to his country’s enemies.

It is “a unique weapon, which will strengthen the military potential of our armed forces, will ensure Russia’s security from external threats and it will make those who threaten our country with unrestrained and aggressive rhetoric think twice,” Putin said after the ballistics test was announced on television.

“I emphasize that in the creation of the Sarmat only domestically produced assemblies, components and parts were used,” he added.

Launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile at the Plesetsk test range, Russia. (AFP)

Wimbledon excludes Russian and Belarusian tennis players for invasion of Ukraine

Russian and Belarusian tennis players were excluded this Wednesday from the 2022 edition of Wimbledon, which becomes the first tournament to reject the individual participation of athletes, in response to the invasion of Ukraine, the London Grand Slam management announced.

In this way, Daniil Medvedev, world N.2, Andrey Rublev (N.8), Aryna Sabalenka (4th and semifinalist last year, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (15th) and Viktoria Azarenka (ex-N.1 and currently 18th) will not be able to fight for the title of the biggest tournament on grass on the calendar.

“In the circumstances of unprecedented and unwarranted military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefit from the participation of Russian and Belarusian tennis players,” the All England Lawn Tennis Club said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Finnish Parliament discusses joining NATO to protect itself

The Finnish Parliament began on Wednesday to discuss their accession to NATO to better protect themselves against the possibility of Russian aggression and his candidacy for the Alliance is “very likely”.

Despite Russia’s latest warnings about nuclear buildup in the Baltic region if Finland or Sweden join the US-led military alliance, Finland intends to make a decision soon.

“I think it will happen very soon. In a few weeks,” young Social Democrat leader Sanna Marin said last week.

Session of the Finnish Parliament in which it debates its accession to NATO. (AFP)

Donbas region, a fighting zone since 2014

The Donbas region, which Moscow claims to want to liberate, is an industrial area located in eastern Ukraine, in the center of the conflict waged since 2014 by kyiv troops against pro-Russian separatists.

These groups, which have the support of Moscow, took control of part of this mining area whose population is mainly Russian-speaking and self-proclaimed two “people’s republics” in Donetsk and Lugansk.

Of the approximately 6.6 million people who lived in Donbas, according to Ukrainian statistics, many fled, either to other Ukrainian regions or to Russia.

A community worker places a cross on a grave during a funeral at a cemetery in Ukraine. (AFP)

Pedro Sánchez confirms meeting with Zelenski to ratify “commitment”

The head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, confirmed on Wednesday that he would meet with the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, when he visits kyiv in the coming days, to ratify the Spanish and European Union “commitment” to the country invaded by Russia.

“In the next few days, when I am going to meet with President Zelensky, I am going to convey to him the resounding, unequivocal commitment of the European Union but, without a doubt, of the Spanish government and Spanish society, for peace” in Ukraine Sánchez said during a visit to a reception center for Ukrainian refugees in Malaga (Andalusia, south).

The president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, confirmed his visit to kyiv to meet with Zelensky. (AFP)

More than 5 million Ukrainians have fled due to Russian invasion

More than five million Ukrainians have fled their country after the Russian invasion, according to UN figures published this Wednesday, in the fastest flow of refugees in Europe since World War II.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said that 5 million 34 thousand 439 Ukrainians have left the country since Russia began its invasion on February 24.

The women and children make up 90% of refugees. Men between the ages of 18 and 60 can be called up to fight, so they are not allowed to leave the country.

Family of captured Briton accuses Russia of violating Geneva Convention

The family of Aiden Ashlina British fighter captured while fighting for Ukraine, on Wednesday accused Russia of breaching the geneva convention on the treatment of prisoners of war after the dissemination of a “distressing” video.

Russian state television broadcast video Monday in which an emaciated-looking Aslin and another British fighter identified as Shaun Pinner, asked to be exchanged for Viktor Medvedchuka wealthy Ukrainian businessman close to President Vladimir Putin, recently arrested by kyiv.

“The video of Aiden speaking under duress and having clearly suffered physical injury is deeply distressing,” Aslin’s family said in a statement released by their constituency MP Robert Jenrick.

vjcm