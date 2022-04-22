latest news live and minute by minute today April 21

Russia Y Ukraine They agreed on a new humanitarian corridor in Mariupol, however, this failed and the kyiv authorities blamed the Russian troops for violating the ceasefire pact to evacuate civilians.

Vladimir Putin issued a new warning to its enemies with the test of a long-range missile, but the United States responded that more than a threat it was a “routine” test of which they were informed, so it was not a surprise.

Ukraine’s allies have provided it with artillery to continue resisting the fall of its territory to the Russians.

OAS suspends Russia as permanent observer

The Organization of American States (OAS) on Thursday suspended Russia as a permanent observer with immediate effect until it “ends its hostilities” and “withdraws” troops from Ukraine.

In an extraordinary session of the Permanent Council, the executive body of the organization, the suspension resolution was adopted by 25 votes in favor, of the 34 active members, none against, eight abstentions and one absent country, Nicaragua. The countries that abstained were Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, El Salvador, Honduras, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Putin orders to block last underground resistance pocket in Mariupol

Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrated the “liberation” of Mariupol on Thursday and ordered to block all possible escapes from the underground steel complex where the last resistance fighters of that strategic port city in southeastern Ukraine were entrenched.

The end of the Mariupol liberation work is a success,” Putin told his defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, at a meeting broadcast on television.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, however, affirmed that “there is still no evidence that Mariúpol has completely fallen” into Russian hands and assured that Putin “will never succeed” in the occupation of Ukraine.

Three buses with evacuees from Mariupol arrive in Zaporizhia

Three civilian evacuation buses from the almost entirely Russian-controlled port city of Mariupol arrived in Zaporizhia, a large city in southeastern Ukraine, on Thursday, an AFP journalist said.

Women and children were inside the buses, being driven through an evacuation “humanitarian corridor” after days of fighting.

Russia sanctions 29 Americans; Bans entry to Kamala Harris and Mark Zuckerberg

Russia on Thursday barred 29 American personalities from entering its territory, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Facebook Chairman Mark Zuckerberg, in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Moscow over the military offensive in Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said travel restrictions on 29 Americans and 61 Canadians — which also include defense officials, business leaders and journalists from both countries — will remain in place indefinitely.

Russian military institute burns down; six dead reported

Six people died this Thursday in a fire that destroyed a military research institute in Tver, 160 kilometers from Moscow, official sources reported.

Russian television broadcast images of thick black smoke rising above the towering yellow and brown four-story building of the Central Research Institute of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

The US announces additional economic aid for Ukraine for 800 million dollars

The United States will disburse an additional $800 million in economic aid to support Ukraine, a Treasury official said Thursday.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will communicate this Thursday to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmihal during a face-to-face meeting in Washington.

This aid, which needs congressional approval, will allow Ukraine to maintain the functioning of the government, with the payment of salaries and pensions, and prevent the humanitarian situation from worsening, the official said.

Ukraine calls for “urgent” humanitarian corridor to evacuate factory in Mariupol

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called on Thursday for the creation of an “urgent” humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians from the large Azovstal steel mill, the last stronghold of resistance in the port city of Mariupol, besieged by Russian forces.

Civilians, “refugees in large numbers” in this industrial plant, “do not trust the troops” Russian, the ministry said on Twitter. “An urgent humanitarian corridor is needed” with “guarantees that people will be safe,” he added.

Putin celebrates taking Mariupol; rule out final assault in industrial zone

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday celebrated the “success” of his troops in taking the port city of Mariupolin southeastern Ukraine, and ruled out a final assault on the industrial zone where the last resistance was entrenched.

After enduring almost two months of siege and bombardment, the last Ukrainian troops are hiding in the huge Azovstal steelworks of this city on the Sea of ​​Azov, strategic in Moscow’s plan to unite the pro-Russian territories of Donbas and the Crimean peninsula, already annexed in 2014.

The ultimatums launched by Russia have not led to the surrender of these soldiers. One of his commanders, Sviatoslav Palamar of the Azov battalion, asked security “guarantees” to Western countries to leave the compound where, according to kyiv, there are also about a thousand civilians.

Pedro Sánchez condemns “atrocities” of Russia in Ukraine

The head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, condemned this Thursday in the Ukrainian town of Borodianka “the atrocities” allegedly committed by the Russian forces, during a visit to the country at war together with the Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen.

“Moved to see in the streets of Borodianka the horror and atrocities of Putin’s war,” the president of the Spanish government wrote on Twitter, along with an image of a part of this city in ruins.

Moved to see the horror and atrocities of Putin’s war on the streets of Borodyanka. We will not leave the Ukrainian people alone. pic.twitter.com/OfEIa9oOTC – Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) April 21, 2022

President of Russian oil company that called for an end to the invasion of Ukraine resigns

The chief executive of Russian oil company Lukoil, who called in early March for an end to the offensive in Ukraine, has resigned, the company announced on Thursday.

The oil company issued a brief statement announcing the resignation of Vaguit Alekperov, without specifying the reasons why he left office.

“The president and member of the board of directors of Lukoil, V. Alekperov, announced his decision to resign from his functions,” the statement said.

Eastern Europe will send heavy weapons to Ukraine, reveals Germany

Ukraine will receive “in the next few days” heavy weapons, including tanksfrom Eastern European allies to help their troops against the Russian offensive, Germany’s defense minister said on Thursday.

“These are combat tanks, armored vehicles or other possibilities (of material) that countries can give” to Ukraine, Christine Lambrecht explained in an interview with the 24-hour n-tv network.

This material will be delivered “in the next few days,” since, according to military experts, “the next two weeks are going to be decisive” in the war, the senior official said.

UNESCO postpones meeting in Russia indefinitely

The UNESCO postponed without date a meeting planned in June in Russia and whose celebration aroused the outrage of Western countries over the Russian offensive in Ukraine, this UN body told AFP on Thursday.

After intense negotiations, the commitment proposed by the Russian ambassador, Alexander Kuznetsov, current president of the World Heritage Committee office, was confirmed this Thursday, UNESCO assured, specifying that it is a postponement sine die.

The complex decision shows the difficulties Westerners have in convincing the rest of the international community to increase pressure and isolate Russia.

