Latest news of Russia’s war in Ukraine on September 10

The Ukrainian military says they have inflicted losses on Russian forces in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine, as well as in the Kharkiv region.

The General Staff, in an operational update on Saturday, said that “the liberation of settlements that were temporarily captured by the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region and in the direction of South Buh continues. For the security of our military, it will be provided official info later.

South Buh includes much of the southern front at Mykolaiv and Kherson.

The General Staff stated that “the command of the Russian occupation forces in the Kherson region is trying to strengthen the city of Kherson by deploying reserves. Therefore, new enemy units have been detected in the regional center.”

He also said the Russians were trying to restore traffic across one of several damaged bridges on the Dnipro River, but the bridge remained under “fire control” by Ukrainian artillery.

The General Staff said the Russian 106th Airborne Division had lost nearly 60 soldiers to Ukrainian action in the past 24 hours. He said Russian commanders were trying to reconstitute the First Army Corps by transferring troops from other units.

Separately, Ukraine’s Operational Command in the south said Russian forces were continuing their efforts “to increase ammunition stocks and manpower reserves, and are looking for alternative ways to deliver weapons and equipment.” To that end, he said a new unit of Chechen forces, numbering some 1,300 soldiers, had arrived in the region, he said.

CNN cannot independently verify Ukraine’s claims.