Latest news of the Proclamation of King Carlos III after the death of Elizabeth II, live today

King Charles III was proclaimed at St James’s Palace.

During his speech, he paid tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and spoke of “the great heritage and the heavy duties and responsibilities of Sovereignty that have now passed to me.”

This is his full speech:

Ladies and Gentlemen.

It is my most painful duty to announce the passing of my beloved mother, the queen.

I know how deeply you, the entire nation – and I think you might say the entire world – sympathize with me in the irreparable loss we have all suffered. It is the greatest comfort to me to know of the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers and that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our entire family in our loss.

To all of us as a family, as to this kingdom and the great family of nations of which it is a part, my mother set an example of enduring love and selfless service.

My mother’s reign was unmatched in its duration, its commitment and its devotion. Even when we are afflicted, we give thanks for this faithful life.

I am deeply aware of this great heritage and the heavy duties and responsibilities of Sovereignty that have now passed on to me. In assuming these responsibilities, I will strive to follow the inspiring example I have been given in upholding constitutional government and seeking peace, harmony and prosperity for the peoples of these Islands and the Commonwealth Realms and Territories throughout the world. world.

In this purpose, I know that I will be sustained by the affection and loyalty of the peoples whose Sovereign I have been called to be, and that in the performance of these duties I will be guided by the advice of their elected Parliaments. In all of this, I am deeply encouraged by the constant support of my loving wife.

I take this opportunity to confirm my willingness and intention to continue the tradition of turning over hereditary income, including the Crown Estate, to my Government for the benefit of all, in return for the Sovereign Grant, which supports my official duties as head of State and head of the Nation.

And as I carry out the heavy task that has been entrusted to me, and to which I now dedicate the rest of my life, I ask for the guidance and help of Almighty God.