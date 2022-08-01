Latest news of the Russian war in Ukraine today, Monday, August 1

Russia celebrates National Naval Force Day 3:39

(CNN) — The first grain ship to leave the Ukrainian port of Odessa under a UN-brokered deal to help alleviate the global hunger crisis left Monday morning, according to Ukrainian and Turkish officials.

Ukrainian grain tycoon Oleksiy Vadaturskyy and his wife, Raisa, were killed after the southern town of Mykolaiv came under heavy Russian bombardment on Sunday. It is unclear if he was intentionally targeted.

Russian troops have withdrawn from parts of the Zaporizhia region in southeastern Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report.

In a speech that did not mention the war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Russian Navy would “respond with lightning speed” to anyone who undermined the “sovereignty and freedom” of his country.

Grain ship leaves Odessa under safe passage agreement

“The first grain ship [ucraniano] since #RussianAggression it has left the port,” Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov tweeted, thanking Turkey and the UN for helping to implement the deal.

The Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni, carrying more than 26,000 metric tons of corn, is also shown moving on the MarineTraffic satellite ship tracker.

The ministry said other ships will also be sent in accordance with the agreement signed in Istanbul on July 22, but did not provide further details.

Grain Deal: A total of 5 million metric tons of grain is expected to leave Ukraine each month under the deal, which will help ease the global food crisis caused by Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian ports.

The ships will sail through a secure corridor in the Black Sea and pass through the Bosphorus Strait to reach global markets.

Russia deploys additional forces to reinforce southern flank, Ukrainian officials say

More Ukrainian officials speak of signs of a possible redeployment of Russian forces to reinforce their positions in southern Ukraine.

Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol (although neither of them is in the occupied city) said: “We recorded a mass movement of military engineering equipment and personnel at 02:45 pm … towards the Zaporizhia exit. Most of the equipment was pontoon crosses. The “V” insignia is visible.”

He posted a long video showing the Russian trucks on the move.

Separately, Serhiy Hayday, head of the military administration of the Luhansk region, told Ukrainian television: “The fact that some units of the Russian army are being redeployed already means that the Russian army is facing some problems.”

“We see that our military is successful in advancing into southern Ukraine. Russian troops are gradually withdrawing. As a result of this, some units from the east are being redeployed to reinforce them.”

Ukraine has claimed some territorial gains along Kherson’s borders with the Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Grain tycoon killed in Mykolaiv bombing

A Ukrainian grain tycoon and his wife were killed after the southern town of Mykolaiv came under heavy shelling on Sunday, according to Ukrainian officials.

Grain tycoon Oleksiy Vadaturskyy and his wife, Raisa, were killed in the attack, according to a statement from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Vadaturskyy was the founder of Mykolaiv-based Nibulon, one of Ukraine’s largest grain-producing and exporting companies.

“This is a great loss for the Mykolaiv region and for the whole of Ukraine,” Zelensky said. “During more than 50 years of his career, Oleksiy Vadaturskyy made an invaluable contribution to the development of the region and the development of our country’s agricultural and shipbuilding industries.”

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said the cluster munitions blew out windows and destroyed balconies. “Mykolaiv was under massive bombardment today. Probably the strongest of all,” he said in a statement.

A CNN crew on the ground heard explosions caused by the attacks and saw fires that broke out in the shelling. Residents interviewed by CNN also said it was the heaviest shelling in the city since the start of the war.

At least one person was killed and two wounded in the attack, according to Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration.

Putin threatens ‘lightning-fast’ response to any interference

Russian President Vladimir Putin has used his nation’s Navy Day to issue more militaristic threats to anyone who undermines Russia’s “sovereignty and freedom.”

Putin made no mention of Russia’s war in Ukraine, but said the “current situation in your country calls for very decisive action.”

“We will provide protection firmly and by all means. The key here is the ability of the Navy, which is capable of responding with lightning speed to anyone who decides to usurp our sovereignty and freedom,” Putin said.

Putin said the deployment of the country’s Zircon hypersonic cruise missile systems would begin in the coming months. Russia said in May that it had successfully tested the Zircon missile over a range of 1,000 kilometers (621 miles).

Ukrainian intelligence says Russian troops have withdrawn from parts of Zaporizhia

Russian troops have withdrawn from parts of the Zaporizhia region in southeastern Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report on Sunday.

The Russians moved personnel and equipment near the villages of Verkhnii Tokmak and Chernihivka following Ukrainian attacks in the area on Friday night, according to the report.

About 40 injured people were taken to hospital in the city of Polohy, it added.

According to the report, “almost complete units” were withdrawn from Chernihivka and “several checkpoints and no more than 100 military personnel” remain near that settlement.

Russian forces laid mines on access roads as they retreated, the Ukrainian report added.