Latest news of the Russian war in Ukraine today, Wednesday, August 3

(CNN Spanish) — Mykolaiv’s mayor said the city was rocked by “powerful explosions” from air strikes early Wednesday. The strategic southern port has come under heavy attack by Russia in recent weeks.

Ukrainian authorities welcomed the arrival in Turkey of the first grain shipment to leave Ukraine since Russia began its invasion. President Volodymyr Zelensky said it must be the first of many deliveries to ensure food security in Ukraine and the world.

Ukrainian officials said the first train left under a mandatory evacuation from Donetsk. The eastern region has seen heavy fighting for months as Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attempts to push the front line forward.

The US Treasury has sanctioned the alleged girlfriend of Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of measures targeting Russian elites to punish the Kremlin for its war in Ukraine.

Russian airstrikes shake Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, says mayor

The southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv was hit by “powerful explosions” early Wednesday morning, according to Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych.

“Powerful explosions rocked Mykolaiv around 5 am More air strikes. A fire broke out in one of the city’s districts and a supermarket was destroyed in another,” Senkevych wrote on his official Telegram account.

Rescue operations are underway, the mayor said.

A bit of context: Russian shelling of the strategically important port of Mykolaiv has intensified since Friday, with attacks over the weekend described by the mayor as the “strongest” since the start of the war.

Ukraine welcomes arrival of first grain shipment to Turkey, says more to come

Ukrainian authorities celebrated the arrival in Turkey of the first grain shipment to leave the Black Sea port of Odessa since Russia began its invasion.

“The first RAZONI cargo ship with corn has arrived in Istanbul. Our allies are helping us fight Russian #aggression, and Ukraine is helping the [mundo] to prevent the hunger crisis,” Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Twitter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this shipment must be the first of many to ensure food security domestically and around the world.

“Our goal now is to have regularity: that when a ship leaves the port, there must be other ships… Exports are needed this year so that our farmers and agricultural companies have enough resources for next year’s planting,” Zelensky said. in his video message on Tuesday. “This is also a food security issue for our country, now we are guaranteeing next year.”

Zelensky accused Russia of causing the food crisis by using “the supply of wheat, corn, oil as a weapon.”

“Russia creates a deficit, it plays at raising prices, and when that causes social unrest, it demands political concessions. It shouldn’t happen with food,” she said. “But when the world is united, when partners follow through on their commitments, the necessary result can be achieved. Let’s see how the grain initiative will work out in the days ahead.”

Zelensky opens the door to same-sex civil unions in Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has opened the door to legalizing same-sex civil unions in the country, in response to a petition calling for the introduction of same-sex marriage in the war-torn nation.

In a written response online, Zelensky explained that it would be impossible to legalize same-sex marriage while the country was still at war, because it would require an amendment to the Constitution, but said his government had “worked out solutions regarding the legalization of registered civil partnerships in Ukraine as part of the work to establish and guarantee human rights and freedoms”.

The call to introduce same-sex marriage in the country was accelerated by the war, due to the number of LGBTQ+ people serving in the military and the increased legal protections married civilians have.

“The Family Code of Ukraine defines that the family is the primary and main unit of society. A family consists of people who live together, are connected by common life, have mutual rights and obligations. According to the Constitution of Ukraine, marriage is based on the free consent of a woman and a man (Article 51),” Zelensky wrote on the website of the Ukrainian Presidency.

“The Constitution of Ukraine cannot be changed during martial law or a state of emergency (Article 157 of the Constitution of Ukraine),” he explained.

US sanctions alleged Putin girlfriend Alina Kabaeva

The US Treasury Department on Tuesday sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s alleged girlfriend as part of a series of measures targeting Russian elites in the Biden administration’s latest attempt to punish the Kremlin for its ongoing war. in Ukraine.

Alina Maratovna Kabaeva, who has been romantically linked to the Russian leader, was sanctioned “for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive or member of the board of directors of the Government of the Russian Federation,” the Treasury Department statement said.

That statement describes Kabaeva, 39, as having “a close relationship with Putin.” She is a former member of the State Duma “and is the current head of the National Media Group, a pro-Kremlin empire of television, radio and printing organizations.”

In April, The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States was considering sanctioning Kabaeva, but there were concerns that such a move would inflame tensions given her proximity to Putin.

Kabaeva was previously sanctioned by the European Union and the United Kingdom.

In addition to Kabaeva, the Treasury Department announced sanctions against other oligarchs, a major steel-producing company and two of its subsidiaries, as well as a financial institution accused of running a sanctions evasion operation and its CEO.

Mandatory evacuation from Donetsk region has begun, according to Ukrainian officials

Ukrainian officials said the mandatory evacuation of the Donetsk region has begun, with the first train leaving Pokrovsk and arriving further west, in the city of Kropyvnytskyi.

“The first train arrived at Kropyvnytskyi this morning. Women, children, the elderly, many people with reduced mobility. Everyone was welcomed and accommodated, everyone was helped,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on her Telegram channel on Tuesday. “Thanks to local services, international organizations and volunteers.”

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, also announced the start of the evacuation, adding that the trains will leave every two days.

“Every even day, an evacuation train will depart from Pokrovsk to Kropyvnytskyi with a stop in Oleksandria. Check out time is 16:30, ”Kyrylenko posted on his official Telegram. “Don’t delay, evacuate! Evacuation saves lives!”

According to the Ukrainian Railways, Ukrzaliznytsia, 136 passengers, including 44 with reduced mobility, were on the first evacuation train. Volunteers from the World Central Kitchen provided food to people, while the Ukrainian Postal Service, Ukrposhta, supported payments at the station.