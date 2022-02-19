Latest news on the crisis in Russia and Ukraine

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said the world is “watching in disbelief” at the largest troop buildup in Europe since “the darkest days of the Cold War.”

“The reason the European Union was created is that we wanted to end all European wars,” von der Leyen said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

“The world has been watching in disbelief as we face the largest troop buildup on European soil since the darkest days of the Cold War,” von der Leyen continued.

He added that the events “could reshape the entire international order.”

Highlighting Ukraine’s recent celebration of 30 years of independence, von der Leyen said there is a whole generation of Ukrainians born and raised in a free country who now “face external aggression and interference on a daily basis.”

“This is what the Kremlin’s policies mean in practice, instilling fear and calling it security, requires denying 44 million Ukrainians freely decide on their own future, denying the right of a free country to independence and self-determination,” he added. .

“The consequences of this approach matter far beyond Ukraine.”

Speaking of Russia and China, von der Leyen said: “They are looking for a new era, as they say, to replace the existing international rules.”

“They prefer rule by the strongest to the rule of law, intimidation and self-determination, coercion rather than cooperation.”

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Moscow was trying to turn back history and recreate its sphere of influence.

“The current crisis demonstrates the importance of the transatlantic relationship for European security,” Stoltenberg told the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

“If the Kremlin’s goal is to have less NATO on its borders, it will only get more NATO and if it wants to violate them, it will always get an even more united alliance,” Stoltenberg said, stating earlier that NATO was a defensive alliance and “will take all measures.” necessary to protect and defend.

“In recent years, our security environment has fundamentally changed for the worse. Peace cannot be taken for granted. Freedom and democracy are competitive, and strategic competition is on the rise.”