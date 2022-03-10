Latest number of coronavirus cases

The coronavirus data grow again slightly in Catalonia, with more than 3,500 new daily diagnoses and a risk of outbreak that grows for the fourth consecutive day, while the speed of spread (Rt) already exceeds the point, although hospitalizations continue to decrease. According to data updated this Thursday by the Department of Health, today there are 1,052 people admitted for covid in hospitals, 25 fewer than yesterday, of which 156, seven fewer than the day before, are in serious condition in the ICUs.

The speed of spread of the virus (Rt) has started to rise a few days ago and has been located at 1.03, three hundredths more than yesterday, so technically the virus is spreading again.

The risk of outbreak (EPG), an indicator that measures the potential growth of the epidemic, which reached the maximum since the start of the health emergency on January 16, with 6,903 points, has upturned today again and has been located in 660 points, 11 points more than yesterday, a very high risk, since the “high risk” threshold is 100 points. All the regions of Catalonia are in red.

The incidence of accumulated to seven days also rises, which goes from 319 to 325 and that of 14 days falls, from 672 to 668.

In the last few hours, 14 deaths from covid have been reported.

