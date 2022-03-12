Latest number of coronavirus cases

The Department of Health has declared 10 fewer hospitalized for covid (1,042) and 18 fewer critics in the ucis (138). The data must be compared with those reported on Thursday, since on Friday there was none.

In parallel, the new cases confirmed by PCR or TA are 7,942, with a total of 2,371,808 cases since the start of the pandemic. The Rt remains at 1.03, while the risk of a rebound falls to 643 (-17).

Another 32 deaths have been declared and the figure stands at 26,746 deaths in the entire pandemic. 11.39% of the tests have been positive in the last week. The cumulative incidence at 14 days drops from 668.43 to 648.81 and that at 7 days drops from 325.57 to 319.61.

The CAPs attended a total of 10,358 visits on covid this Friday, and 10,648 on Thursday.

