Latest number of coronavirus cases

Catalonia has dropped this Sunday from a thousand admitted by covid. Specifically, it stands at 985 hospitalized, 57 less than 24 hours ago. The Department of Health has declared 4 fewer patients in critical care unitswith a total of 134.

In parallel, the new cases confirmed by PCR or TA are 1,166, with a total of 2,372,974 since the start of the pandemic. The Rt drops three hundredths and back to 1 point, which shows stability of the pandemic. The risk of regrowth decreases to 614 (-29).

No deaths have been declared in the last hours and the figure remains at 26,746 deaths, although it must be taken into account that not all data is counted on weekends.

11.27% of tests have been positive in the last week.

The cumulative incidence at 14 days drops from 648.81 to 635.92 and that at 7 days drops from 319.61 to 305.42.

The CAPs attended 1,450 visits on covid on Saturday.

