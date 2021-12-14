Latest on bonuses facades 2022: deduction collapse and more!

The facades bonus changes, this is now known, but it is not just a question of deduction. In fact, there are several innovations introduced by the Government and clarified by the Revenue Agency. We see them in detail in this article, together with a quick insight into building bonuses.

In the last month, the innovations that have followed have been really numerous: there was a shift from a non-extension of the facades bonus to an extension with a reduction of the deduction, but in the meantime, a lot of news has also arrived on the operational front of this bonus.

In fact, we remind you, it is one of the most appreciated bonuses by Italian citizens for two main reasons: very high percentage of deduction (90%) and very few fulfilments / requirements to be respected in order to obtain it.

A really interesting combination that in fact made it the second most appreciated bonus ever, behind only the “King” of building bonuses, that is the famous Superbonus 110%.

Of course, a possible cancellation of the bonus made the citizens talk a lot, amazed by the choice but above all confused considering the times. In fact, in October, it seemed that December 31, 2021 could really be the deadline by which to request the facades bonus, but it will not.

The extension will come, but it will bring the deduction percentage to the lowest 60%, an important reduction compared to the current 90% and above all a blow to digest for those who are about to take advantage of this bonus but do not know if they can do it by 31 December.

In this article we will go to see all the details about this famous bonus, the reasons that led the Government led by Mario Draghi to make these decisions and, finally, we also offer a brief overview of the situation of the other building bonuses currently active.

If you are interested or interested in learning more about this kind of issue, we suggest you the YouTube channel “Redazione The Wam” which publishes a new video every day in which it explores everything related to bonuses, subsidies and work. In this video in particular we talk about other bonuses and measures modified with the upcoming Budget Law:

Faces bonus 90%: what is it?

Very small insight into the facade bonus from a purely informative point of view: things? For anyone who is already familiar with deduction bonuses and with this one in particular, we suggest moving on to the next paragraph.

For those who do not know what it is, here is a simple definition: it is a tax deduction bonus (Irpef) that allows you to recover 90% of the amount spent on the renovation of the external facades of your home, that is, those visible from public land.

A bonus that is easy to obtain, as it does not require compliance with particular requirements and, above all, does not require an ISEE declaration below a certain maximum limit. In addition, the very high deduction percentage makes it a very interesting bonus for citizens.

The bonus has now existed for two years and its life will extend to at least three, considering that the extension for 2022 is now given for certain, even if as we will see, not everything will remain the same.

The Draghi Government knows the importance of this bonus and has demonstrated it with the choice to retract the choice not to extend it, but it is also necessary to understand the reasons for these choices and the considerations made.

Facts Bonus 2022: what happens next year?

As mentioned, the facades bonus works as a tax deduction, i.e. through a discount on the payment of Personal Income Tax each year for ten years.

Indeed, the deduction is not subtracted at once, but “spread” on ten years as it is now quite well known, since there are numerous bonuses that work in this way. In particular, the 90% deduction for ten years allows you to obtain a 9% discount per year on the personal income tax to be paid.

Therefore, if the total expenditure were 50,000 euros, a deduction of 45,000 euros would be obtained over ten years, that is, essentially, 4,500 euros a year.

For several months now, however, it has been possible take advantage of this bonus also with two alternative modes, which we will talk about later.

The subject of this paragraph is instead the decrease in the deduction: it will go from 90% to 60%. An important decrease, yes, especially for those who had already decided to use it and now find themselves having lost the technical times (by December 31st it is very difficult) to have the 90% deduction.

In any case, anyone who will be able to make the payments and provide the necessary documents by 31 December will still be able to obtain the deduction at 90%, but obviously time is running out.

Facade bonus 2022: here is a discount on the invoice and credit transfer

If the deduction is a widely used and actually quite convenient mechanism, it must be said that you have disadvantages, one of which is particularly relevant: even if the money comes back in the form of a deduction, whoever carries out the work must bear the payment in advance.

Trivially, you need to have the amount of total expenses available and then, calmly, wait for them to return in the form of a tax deduction. But it hasn’t been like this for some time, thanks to the discount on the invoice and the credit transfer.

Recently introduced to solve this problem of the facade bonus and other building bonuses, they allow you to get 90% much faster.

In particular, with the discount on the invoice, a direct discount is obtained on the amount to be deducted which must therefore not be paid to the construction company that carried out the work. With the assignment of the credit, however, the deduction is transferred to a bank, immediately obtaining the discounted liquid amount of the interest that the banking institution obviously requires.

Facade bonus 2022: pay attention to fulfilments!

Bad news for the end of this 2021 and in all probability also the whole of 2022 is the introduction by the Draghi Government of two rather important innovations: the approval of compliance and certification of the expenditure incurred.

Basically, these are two steps that allow you to check that the work carried out and the expenses incurred are in line with the market and are not inflated ad hoc to obtain a higher deduction, as unfortunately seems to happen quite frequently.

A new way to ensure that only those who actually respect the rules and obligations receive the bonus, but also to make the amount fairer.

Lastly, there was also recently a clarification (on 10 December) by the Revenue Agency which explains that also the facades visible from the tracks (which are public land) are potentially subject to bonuses, as reported in detail by Lavoripubblici.it.

2022 building bonuses: what happens to others?

Other building bonuses will survive at the end of 2021, albeit with several new features.

First of all, the 110% Superbonus will be reconfirmed, but apparently only condominiums and IACPs will be able to freely use it. For private owners of single-family homes an additional requirement must be met, probably an ISEE ceiling still being defined.

The furniture and appliances bonus has instead been confirmed for all still for 2022, but the maximum deduction will change. It will still be 50%, but down to a maximum expenditure of 5,000 euros (instead of the previous € 16,000).

Finally, the water bonus and the green bonus should also be reconfirmed. The other home bonuses are destined to remain active, but we suggest you visit the Revenue Agency page to stay up to date on all the most important news.

Obviously, waiting for the latest news at the end of the year.