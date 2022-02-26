Latest on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Germany authorizes arms shipment to Ukraine

The authorities of Kyivthe capital of Ukrainehave warned residents that street fighting is taking place against Russian forces, and are urging people to take cover.

In the warning issued on Saturday, people were advised to stay in shelters, avoid going near windows or balconies, and take precautions not to be hit by debris or bullets.

A senior US defense official estimates that more than 50% of Russian troops on the Ukraine border have entered the country. He said Russian forces were about 30 kilometers from Kiev on Saturday, and an unspecified number of Russian “reconnaissance elements” had entered the capital.

The Ukrainian armed forces earlier indicated that a battle is taking place near a military unit to the west of the city center. Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said new explosions have rocked the area near a major power plant that the Russians are trying to attack.

Klistchko denied today through a statement from his municipal cabinet the presence of regular Russian troops in the city after a night of intense fighting and attempts by the Russian Army to control the Ukrainian capital. “The Army, the Police and the National Guard, the Territorial Defense Units and the volunteer corps defend the city,” he assured, after noting that barricades are being installed on several city streets, which could hinder the movement of transport. .

However, he stressed that the city’s key services are operating normally and assured that public transport, including the subway, which also serves as an anti-aircraft shelter, allows essential workers to be transported to their jobs. “There will be more difficult days and nights, but we will survive”he added, noting that “justice is on our side.”

With information from AP and EFE.