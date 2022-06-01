Latest sentence and verdict

Actor Johnny Depp, popularly known for playing Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean, will receive 15 million euros from Amber Heard for defamation.

Of these, 10 million will be for compensatory damages and another 5 for punitive damages at trial, says the verdict

The actress Amber Heard defamed her ex-husband Johnny Depp, as the Fairfax jury decided a few moments ago.

The sentence condemns Heard to pay 15 million euros to Depp for damages

Johnny Depp has won the lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s victory in the defamation trial against Amber Heard is already being celebrated inside the Fairfax courthouse.

Hugs, tears and smiles contrast with the serious face of Heard, who has withdrawn sunken after the verdict found her guilty of defamation against Depp

The verdict has considered these three phrases of Amber Heard against Johnny Depp defamatory:

-“I spoke against sexual violence and I faced the anger of our culture. That has to change.”

“Then, two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s anger at women speaking out.”

-“I had the rare advantage of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse”





Judge Penny Azcarate is now beginning to read the judgment of the trial of actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard after the reading has been delayed momentarily

The actress Amber Heard has appeared in the Fairfax courthouse dressed completely in black and with a serious face.

She is still waiting for the verdict in the case that involves her for alleged defamation and where she has claimed to suffer abuse by her ex-husband Johnny Depp

Judge Penny Azcarate is now beginning to read the verdict in the trial of actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Only Heard is present in court, Depp has not attended the session in person

The expectation for the verdict of the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is maximum in Fairfax (Virginia), where dozens of onlookers have gathered to see firsthand what the courts have decided.

There are very few minutes left until the sentence of the case is read publicly at 9:00 p.m., one of the most controversial and mediatic in Hollywood in recent years

Unlike Amber Heard, actor Johnny Depp will not attend the Fairfax courthouse in person to hear the verdict on his case, which will be announced today at 9:00 p.m.

“Due to pre-scheduled work commitments that were made prior to the trial, Mr Depp will not be physically present for today’s verdict at 3pm and will be watching from the UK,” a source close to Depp told reporters. CNN

The actress Amber Heard has attended the reading of the verdict on the trial that involves her and Johnny Depp and in which the former couple has been harshly accused of abuse, humiliation and many other damages.

He has just parked Johnny Depp’s truck in front of the Fairfax courthouse, where the verdict of the trial of the actor and Amber Heard will be read at 9:00 p.m. this Wednesday.

At the moment Depp is not expected to appear at the courthouse, as according to a close source “due to pre-scheduled work commitments made before the trial, Mr. Depp will not be physically present for today’s verdict at 3:00 pm and will be watching from the UK”

Dozens of journalists have already crowded in front of the Fairfax courthouse, where at 9:00 p.m. the verdict of the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be publicly announced.

Right now all the microphones of the major American media are located so that as soon as the court ruling comes out, it is read live

Despite herself, Amber Heard is now more famous than ever and not because of her merits as an actress. The co-star of Aquaman has been facing her ex for almost a month, Johnny Depp, in one of the most media trials of the 21st century so far. Today the jury will meet again to give its verdict and decide which story is more credible.

Meanwhile, Amber Heard weathers the storm from her home in Yucca Valley, California, very close to Joshua Tree National Park and in the vast Mojave Desert.

The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has led the magistrates to listen to more than 100 hours of testimony to decide their verdict on both actors.

In mid-April the trial began for the lawsuit imposed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard. After a month and a half in which the two parties have presented their arguments, the jury of the court in Fairfax, Virginia (United States), is now deliberating his decision.

Depp claims 50 million dollars (around 47 million euros) in compensation for the article that Heard published in The Washington Post in 2018. In the aforementioned article, Amber Heard recounted the abuse received by some of her ex-partners, but at no time did he mention the popular actor. However, Depp and his lawyers defend that it was evident that the article was talking about him

Actor Johnny Depp will not attend the Fairfax courthouse in person to hear the verdict on his case, which will be announced today at 9:00 p.m.

“Due to pre-scheduled work commitments that were made prior to the trial, Mr Depp will not be physically present for today’s verdict at 3pm and will be watching from the UK,” a source close to Depp told reporters. CNN

The actor Johnny Depp testified in the trial against his ex-partner, Amber Heard, before the Fairfax jury.

During his testimony, the interpreter responded to the accusations that Heard and his witnesses in the case had presented in recent weeks.

During the judicial process between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, at least lurid details of their relationship, marked by alcohol, drugs and mutual violence, have been known; but names of various famous people who would have intervened in one way or another have also come out.

Actors James Franco, Ellen Barkin, Jason Momoa, film directors James Wan and Zack Snyder, businessman Elon Musk, writer JK Rowling and Paul Bettany and Jack White, personal friends of Johnny Depp.

Now, it is the turn of two unexpected names: the actresses Ana de Armas and Zendaya, who were named on the last day of the trial.

After more than six weeks facing each other in the courts of Fairfax (Virginia, USA), last Friday, May 27, the time came for the conclusions of the trial that has sat Johnny Depp and Amber Heard before the judge as a result of a controversial article that the actress wrote for the newspaper

Washington Post in 2018, in which she presented herself as a “victim of domestic violence” at the hands of one of her ex-partners.

The actress never named Depp, but he sued his ex-wife for committing a crime of defamation that had allegedly destroyed his image and career.

The more than six weeks of trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have served to reveal the private life of the couple, from the honeymoon to the violent discussions over alcohol and drugs.

The jury of the court of Fairfax, near Washington, retired to deliberate on Friday, May 27 to decide on the actor’s defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife.

