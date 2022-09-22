Latest short news from the world today, September 21

As of September 26, the Colombian Congress will be “PetFriendly”, which means that congressmen will be able to bring their pets to the precinct, Senate President Roy Barreras announced Tuesday.

It is an initiative to put the Colombian Congress as an example of spaces with “respectful and conscientious care for animals,” says the website of the Colombian Senate.

I present to you Covid, we adopted him during the pandemic and today he joined me in plenary to announce that for the first time in its history, the Senate of the Republic will be a PetFriendly space. Respect for life, for all sentient beings, must be a national commitment. pic.twitter.com/393XGjXlx5 — Roy Barreras (@RoyBarreras) September 20, 2022

“This initiative not only calls us to remember our purpose of being a world power of life, but also to recognize these little friends like my dog ​​Covid, who fill our lives with happiness and it is up to us, humans, to think about their well-being ”, said Barreras, senator of the government party, Historical Pact.

Barreras presented his companion dog, Covid, who was adopted at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in the Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá, to welcome other companion animals starting next week.

“This Congress is willing to receive our four-legged friends, obviously with the responsibility that requires us to be caretakers of our pets and following the protocols of safety, health, responsible ownership and cleanliness,” said Barreras.

The congressman recognized the work of the Senate’s animal rights caucus and said that he will support the “inclusion of animal protection content in the National Development Plan.”