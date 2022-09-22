News

Latest short news from the world today, September 21

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 29 1 minute read

As of September 26, the Colombian Congress will be “PetFriendly”, which means that congressmen will be able to bring their pets to the precinct, Senate President Roy Barreras announced Tuesday.

The president of the Colombian Senate, Roy Barreras, with his pet, Covid, announcing that the corporation will be ‘PetFriendly’ from the end of September. (Credit: Senado.gov.co)

It is an initiative to put the Colombian Congress as an example of spaces with “respectful and conscientious care for animals,” says the website of the Colombian Senate.

“This initiative not only calls us to remember our purpose of being a world power of life, but also to recognize these little friends like my dog ​​Covid, who fill our lives with happiness and it is up to us, humans, to think about their well-being ”, said Barreras, senator of the government party, Historical Pact.

Barreras presented his companion dog, Covid, who was adopted at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in the Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá, to welcome other companion animals starting next week.

“This Congress is willing to receive our four-legged friends, obviously with the responsibility that requires us to be caretakers of our pets and following the protocols of safety, health, responsible ownership and cleanliness,” said Barreras.

The congressman recognized the work of the Senate’s animal rights caucus and said that he will support the “inclusion of animal protection content in the National Development Plan.”

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 29 1 minute read

Related Articles

This is the list of stores where you can use the PAN card to buy prepared foods

9 mins ago

A “monstrous” storm is forecast to hit the US East Coast.

20 mins ago

Putin tries to raise the stakes in Ukraine. This means (Analysis)

31 mins ago

Basketball player Jalen Hill dies after disappearing in Costa Rica

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button