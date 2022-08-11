Latest world news brief today, August 10

A 75-year-old Hawaiian man was arrested last week in the alleged 1982 rape and murder of a teenage girl after DNA evidence linked him to the scene, the Santa Clara County district attorney’s office announced Tuesday. . .

Gary Ramirez was arrested Aug. 2 at his home in Maui, Hawaii and charged with special circumstances felony homicide after a DNA sample from his son allegedly linked him to the scene, according to a criminal complaint. The district attorney’s office said Ramirez is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for an extradition hearing to bring him back to California. CNN has not been able to identify an attorney for Ramirez at this time.

“Behind every old murder file in every major police department, there is a person, a heartbreak and a mystery,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. “The mystery of Karen Stitt’s death has been solved thanks to advances in forensic science and a detective who never, ever gave up.”

On Sept. 3, 1982, 15-year-old Karen Stitt was last seen walking to a bus station around midnight in Sunnyvale after going out with her boyfriend, the complaint says. The next morning, a truck driver discovered Stitt’s naked body about 100 meters from the bus station, the complaint continues. A coroner determined Stitt died of “stab wounds to the chest and neck” after a total of 59 stab wounds were found throughout her body, she said.

“Despite an extensive investigation, detectives were unable to identify a suspect,” the complaint says. “The case was shelved and no leads emerged for the next 20 years.” In 2000, authorities collected DNA samples from multiple swabs from the crime scene and from Stitt’s body, thereby ruling out the girl’s boyfriend at the time of the murder, the complaint says.

A partial male DNA profile was developed after the test, but the complaint says it didn’t match anything in the databases. It wasn’t until Detective Matthew Hutchison received a tip in 2021 that he began investigating the Ramirez family more generally, the complaint says, and it ultimately came down to Gary Ramirez.

In April 2022, authorities obtained a DNA sample from Ramirez’s son, and a lab concluded there was “very strong statistical support” that Ramirez was the unknown male DNA sample from the crime scene, according to the complaint.

The operation to arrest Ramirez took “months of planning and was a coordinated effort” between Santa Clara County, Maui police and federal law enforcement, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. It was largely funded through a grant awarded to the Santa Clara County district attorney’s office in 2021 by the US Department of Justice to help investigate cold cases, they said.