Latest world news brief today, August 11

The eastern Chinese city of Yiwu, a major source of manufactured goods for different countries, has decided to immediately impose “static management” for at least three days in response to a covid-19 outbreak, according to a statement issued. Thursday.

The measure prohibits residents of certain areas from leaving their homes and requires most city residents to remain within their residential communities.

The statement says that factories must stop working during the period if they cannot implement a fully isolated environment that will help curb the transmission of the virus.

Public places and entertainment facilities in Yiwu, such as schools, parks, cinemas, gyms and bars, are reported to be closed during the period.

The lockdown in Yiwu came after the city identified 388 Covid-19 cases as of Wednesday, creating more challenges for local manufacturers and businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Covid-19 cases in Sanya, in the southern province of Hainan, continue to rise. Local authorities on Thursday reported 1,254 local cases. According to the government, the city has found a total of 3,194 cases in August.

Four batches of stranded tourists, more than 551 people, have flown from Sanya as of Wednesday, according to state media CCTV, citing local authorities. Some 80,000 tourists were forced to stay in the tourist city of Sanya in response to a sudden lockdown.

In the northwest, the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region reported 380 local COVID-19 cases on Thursday, all asymptomatic, according to the Regional Health Commission.

The nationwide China Health Commission reported 1,993 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 614 symptomatic cases and 1,379 asymptomatic cases.