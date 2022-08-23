Latest world news brief today, August 22

The Sudanese government declared a state of emergency on Sunday due to heavy seasonal rains and floods affecting six states in the country, namely River Nile, Gezira, White Nile, West Kordofan, South Darfur and Kassala, reported the state news agency SUNA.

At least 79 people have died this year due to the catastrophes of the floods, and another 31 have been injured, according to the spokesman of the National Council of Civil Defense of Sudan, Abdeljalil Abdelrahim, in an interview granted this Saturday to the Saudi television Al Hadath.

Hundreds of people were stranded as the floods caused the total or partial collapse of tens of thousands of houses across the country, said an official from the Central Region Committee, Alamir Awad, during a televised press conference on Saturday, and He added that a total of 89 villages have been severely affected by the disasters.

The military has been sent to create bridges to deliver food and aid to those affected by the floods, according to a statement shared by Sudan’s sovereign transitional council on Sunday.

The United Arab Emirates and Qatar have declared that they will send urgent humanitarian aid to those affected and displaced by torrential rains and flooding in Sudan, according to their official state news agencies.

Since the start of the rainy season in May, almost 146,000 people in the country’s 14 states have been affected by torrential rains and flash floods, according to a report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Shared on Sunday.

In 2022, more than 460,000 people could be affected by floods, the report added.