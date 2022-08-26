Latest world news brief today, August 25

The heat wave that broke temperature records in many parts of Europe this summer will be considered an “average” summer in the region in 2035, even if all countries reduce their greenhouse gas emissions to the extent they have committed. to do so, shows an analysis published this Thursday.

It has also been found that by 2100, an average summer in central Europe will be more than 4 degrees Celsius (7.2 degrees Fahrenheit) hotter than it was before industrialization. Scientists now claim that all heat waves bear the traces of human-induced climate change, caused mainly by the burning of fossil fuels.

The UK Met Office Hadley Centre’s analysis, commissioned by the country’s Climate Crisis Advisory Group (CCAG), examined how quickly temperatures are changing across the region using historical records of average temperatures. of summer since 1850, and comparing them with the predictions of the models.

The results were released just over two months ahead of the COP27 international climate talks in Egypt, calling on countries to ensure their emission reduction plans are in line with the goal of limiting warming. global at 1.5 degrees Celsius. In a statement, the CCAG said the data served as an “urgent reminder” that countries should improve on their pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

“The science is clear that the extreme weather we are currently facing around the world is, at least in large part, a consequence of human-induced climate change. Data released today by the Met Office show that , even if countries meet their emission reduction commitments they have made so far, the situation will continue to worsen, with Europe forecast to be even more extreme than what we have seen this summer,” said CCAG Chairman David King. , it’s a statement.

“These data do not take into account the instability of the Arctic, which we now know is a global tipping point that could have major cascading consequences for the entire planet.”