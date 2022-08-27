Latest world news brief today, August 26

Colombia will suspend aerial bombardments against illegal armed groups in the midst of the internal conflict to avoid collateral damage to the civilian population, the death of forcibly recruited minors and as a gesture to move towards total peace, Defense Minister Iván said on Thursday. Velasquez.

The announcement represents a change in the South American country’s military strategy to combat leftist guerrillas and other illegal armed groups such as criminal gangs involved in drug trafficking in the midst of a nearly six-decade-long confrontation that has left at least 450,000 dead.

The bombardments from Kfir and Super Tucano planes have allowed the Armed Forces to deal the hardest blows in recent years to the demobilized FARC guerrilla, to the dissidents that rejected a 2016 peace agreement, to the National Liberation Army and to the Clan of the Gulf with the death of important leaders.

“The bombings must be suspended, we are going to evaluate the specific moment in which an absolute guideline can be established, but that is where we tend to go,” Velásquez said at a press conference in which he affirmed that minors forcibly recruited by armed groups Illegals are victims of violence.

“Life must always be privileged over death and operations cannot be carried out on one side absolutely that endanger the civilian population,” he assured. “Therefore, any military action carried out against members of illegal armed organizations cannot endanger the lives of these victims of violence as well.”

In recent years, the Armed Forces have faced criticism from human rights groups and politicians for the deaths of forcibly recruited minors in bombardments.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who this month was sworn in as the first leftist president in the country’s history, announced ambitious social programs to combat hunger, poverty and inequality in the country of 50 million people.

The president, a 62-year-old economist who in his youth belonged to the demobilized M-19 guerrilla, also promotes a total peace policy that seeks to put an end to the violent armed conflict through negotiations with the guerrillas and the subjugation of the criminal gangs in exchange for legal benefits such as reduced sentences.

Velásquez assured that peace is not a weakness of the State in the face of illegal armed organizations and that the Armed Forces and the National Police will continue to fulfill their constitutional obligations.

“All this about peace does not mean weakness, peace is not a surrender of the Government, it is not a surrender of the Military Forces, peace is a process of collective construction,” he explained.

The Defense Minister also assured that the possible acquisition of a new fleet of combat aircraft is being evaluated to replace the Israeli-made Kfirs whose useful life is about to end because the capacity of the Air Force cannot be reduced.