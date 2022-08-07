Latest world news brief today, August 6
More than 600 flights were canceled and 5,900 were delayed in the US this Saturday alone
By Keith Allen
At least 636 flights to, from or within the United States were canceled on Saturday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.
In addition, at least 5,921 domestic flights were delayed on Saturday, the website noted.
American Airlines canceled 4% of its flights this Saturday and 24% were delayed, according to FlightAware.
United recorded 4% of its flights canceled and 23% delayed, followed by Delta with 2% canceled and 22% delayed, the platform reported.
41% of JetBlue flights and 36% of Southwest flights were also delayed this Saturday, it added.
CNN has reached out to these five airlines for comment on the delays and cancellations.
The first international guests arrive in Bogotá for the inauguration of Gustavo Petro
This Friday night began the arrival of international guests to Bogotá, who will be at the inauguration of Gustavo Petro.
The president of Argentina Alberto Fernández, the president of Honduras Xiomara Castro, the vice president of El Salvador and Iran, the foreign ministers of Brazil and Serbia, among other guests.
This Saturday, the Designated Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Álvaro Leyva, held bilateral meetings with the Vice President of Iran, Seyed Mohammad Hosseini, and with the First Vice Minister of Georgia, Lasha Darsalia.
Bolivia celebrates 197 years of independence
By Ana Cucalon
Bolivian President Luis Arce led the celebration for the country’s 197 years of independence, at a ceremony in the city of Sucre this Saturday. Arce was accompanied by Ministers of State, military and police authorities, and special guests such as the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard.
From early in the morning, the guests began to arrive at the Plaza 25 de Mayo, where a traditional ancestral ceremony was held, the flag was raised and the national anthem was sung, to later enter the session of honor at the Casa de la Liberta, where the president gave his speech.
“That August 6 was the culmination of a bloody 16-year war in which courageous men and women faced the invader, giving up, in many cases, their own lives,” said Arce.
Eight people killed and five injured after shooting a bar in Celaya, Mexico
The Secretary of Citizen Security of Celaya reported through a statement that eight people were reported dead and five injured in a shooting at a bar on Friday night in the town of San Jose El Nuevo, in Celaya.
The authorities transported the injured for medical attention and are in operations to find the whereabouts of the probable perpetrators.