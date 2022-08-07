Latest world news brief today, August 6

At least 636 flights to, from or within the United States were canceled on Saturday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

In addition, at least 5,921 domestic flights were delayed on Saturday, the website noted.

American Airlines canceled 4% of its flights this Saturday and 24% were delayed, according to FlightAware.

United recorded 4% of its flights canceled and 23% delayed, followed by Delta with 2% canceled and 22% delayed, the platform reported.

41% of JetBlue flights and 36% of Southwest flights were also delayed this Saturday, it added.

CNN has reached out to these five airlines for comment on the delays and cancellations.