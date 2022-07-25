Latest world news brief today, July 25

“Very extreme fire danger” is forecast in parts of Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece on Monday, according to the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS).

“Very Extreme Hazard” is the highest level of risk on the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecast (ECMWF)/Fire Weather Index (FWI) scale.

The lower level — “extreme danger” of fire — is forecast in other parts of Europe, including the UK, France, Austria, Germany, Slovakia, Romania and Croatia.

EFFIS is one of the modules of the Copernicus Emergency Management Service, which provides daily fire danger forecasts based on a Fire Weather Index (FWI).

There are also wildfire danger advisories throughout Slovenia, with an “extreme” danger level in the southwest of the country, according to METEOALARM, an integration of European national weather services and part of the European Weather Services Network.

In Greece, hundreds of firefighters are trying to contain wildfires across the country. 320 firefighters with 68 trucks and two extinguishing planes are fighting for the fifth day against the fire in the Dadia National Park, near the border region of Evros, in the northeast of the country, where the only colony of black vultures in the Balkans is found.

The Greek Minister for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Christos Stylianides, who remains in the area, declared on Monday: “It has been another difficult night, here in Dadia, with the fires rekindling”, adding that mainly people from vulnerable groups with respiratory problems were forced to evacuate.

“It’s an uphill battle, it’s a battle to secure the future of this extraordinary ecosystem,” he added.

Firefighters are still fighting for the third day against the flames on the island of Lesbos and in the western part of the Peloponnese peninsula.

In France, the two forest fires in the Gironde region have already been resolved, the Nouvelle Aquitaine and Gironde prefecture reported on Monday. All evacuated residents can now return to their homes, the prefecture added on Twitter.

The fire warnings come as Europe continues to experience high temperatures.

In Spain, there are high temperature warnings in much of the south of the country, with alerts for extreme temperatures of up to 44 degrees Celsius (111.2 degrees Fahrenheit) in the regions surrounding the cities of Seville, Huelva and Murcia, according to the agency. Spanish national weather forecaster AEMET.

There are also high temperature advisories in the south of France, Switzerland, Italy and the Balkans, according to METEOALARM.