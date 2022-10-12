Latest world news brief today, October 12

Some Iranian school students were detained and sent to “psychological institutions” during recent street protests, Iranian Education Minister Yousef Nouri said in an interview published by the independent Iranian reformist newspaper Shargh.

The Minister of Education confirmed that some school students were detained and referred to “psychological institutions” for reform and re-education, in order to prevent “anti-social” behavior.

“There are no school students in prison,” Nouri said in the interview.

When asked if there are any school students detained, not in prison, Nouri said: “We don’t have any school students in prison, if they are detained it is to be ‘reformed and re-educated’ in ‘psychological institutions.’

“The experts will carry out their work so that they can return to classes after being reformed,” he said.

The education minister was unable to give an exact figure for the number of students detained, saying “the number is not much and there are not many. I cannot give an exact number.”

“These students may become ‘antisocial characters’ and we want to reform them,” he said.

This Tuesday, UNICEF called for the protection of children and adolescents amid public unrest in Iran.

“We are extremely concerned about the continuing reports that children and adolescents have been killed, injured and detained amid ongoing public unrest in Iran,” the statement said.

Our thoughts are with the families of those who have been killed and injured, and we share their pain.”

UNICEF calls for all children to be protected from all forms of violence and harm, including during conflict and political events. Violence against children – by anyone and in any context – is indefensible,” the organization said.