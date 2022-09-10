Latest world news brief today, September 9
Firefighters report 6 deaths, including a minor, after a shooting in Guatemala
By Juan Carlos Paz
Guatemala City firefighters reported this Friday that they attended the scene after a firearm attack that left six people dead, including a minor.
The incident occurred in zone 7 of the capital city. In the images shared by the first response body, the attacked vehicle appears – with obvious bullet wounds – which in turn collided with the side of a bus.
In addition, the firefighters reported that the corresponding security and justice authorities were notified of the event, the possible cause of which is not yet known.
They warn of possible flooding in the southeastern United States.
After some of the wettest Augusts on record in several southern cities, excessive rainfall is forecast, threatening more flooding. Tropical moisture will flow to the southeast, where shower rounds will settle along a stationary front across the region.
The WPC issued a level 3 of 4 “moderate” risk of excessive rainfall from Savannah to Charleston. Both cities are already dealing with saturated soils, as Savannah just had its wettest August in 27 years (1995) and Charleston had its eighth-wettest August on record. Through early Saturday morning, 3 to 5 inches of rain is expected.
There is also a level 2 of 4 “slight” risk that runs from Jackson to Myrtle Beach to Tampa. These areas have also been dealing with record rainfall recently, which will only exacerbate their risk of flooding this Friday.
Jackson just had its wettest August on record, as did Meridian and Monroe LA.
At least 11 dead and 63 rescued after shipwreck in a bay in northern Brazil, reports state agency
By Marlon Sorto
At least 11 people died and 63 more were rescued this Thursday after the shipwreck of a boat in northern Brazil, reported the state agency Agencia Brasil.
According to the report, the people left the municipality of Cachoeira do Arari, in the state of Pará, to the state capital, Belém, when the ship sank in the bay of Marajó.
Both the Civil Police and the country’s Navy reported that they will conduct investigations into the incident, the Agency said.
In this Thursday’s report it was also said that the authorities were looking for “more victims”, without specifying a number.
The US Secretary of State will visit Mexico next week
By Gerardo Lemos
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Mexico City on September 12 to co-chair the 2022 US-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLD), the US State Department said in a statement.
In addition to Blinken, several US officials will be in Mexico, such as the US Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo; and Deputy US Trade Representative Jayme White, as well as other senior US government officials who will meet with their Mexican counterparts “for bilateral dialogue and meetings with interested parties,” the statement said.
Blinken will meet with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, according to the statement.
Hurricane Kay returns to the Pacific Ocean, but rains continue in Mexico
By Gerardo Lemos
Hurricane Kay is in the Pacific Ocean bordering the coast of Baja California, the Mexican Secretary of the Environment reported in a statement on Friday.
The Secretary added that, during the next few hours, the tropical cyclone will maintain extraordinary punctual rains in regions of Baja California and Baja California Sur, intense rains in areas of Sonora. Very strong rains in areas of Sinaloa, heavy rains in parts of Durango and intervals of showers in Chihuahua.
The rainfall will be with electric shocks, strong winds and possible hailstorms, and could cause landslides, increased levels of rivers and streams, overflows and floods in low-lying areas of the mentioned states, the statement added.