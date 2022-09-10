Latest world news brief today, September 9

Guatemala City firefighters reported this Friday that they attended the scene after a firearm attack that left six people dead, including a minor.

The incident occurred in zone 7 of the capital city. In the images shared by the first response body, the attacked vehicle appears – with obvious bullet wounds – which in turn collided with the side of a bus.

In addition, the firefighters reported that the corresponding security and justice authorities were notified of the event, the possible cause of which is not yet known.