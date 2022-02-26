Latex Leggings: Versace Indicates How We’ll Wear This 2022 Trend

The latex leggings have once again made their triumphal entry into the catwalks. The trend that has stood out, with greater presence, for some collections of Autumn Winter of 2020, is determined to arrive again in 2022 to replace the skinny fit trousers, call them skinny jeans or skinny jeans. This time, it is the proposal of versace which has made us affirm this statement. However, another of next season shows who have also predicted it, has been that of Richard Quinn.

The latex textile could well be the perfect complement to looks made up of mini dresses with boots. A seductive invitation to say goodbye to stockings and conventional leggings, right? However, it is normal that you do not feel completely confident when thinking about wearing a garment that tight, and let’s be honest, probably not very comfortable.

However, as fashion lovers that we are, we have not missed the opportunity to review each of the styles of the Italian luxury fashion housewith the aim of obtaining the necessary inspiration to dress and dazzle during the next season.

So, let’s review the ideas of the looks that the successors of the leather effect pants leave us, which may well be one of the pants that we will not stop seeing in 2022and that this year, they are not only presented in black, but also in red and burgundy.

How to combine latex leggings according to the Versace Fall-Winter 2022 catwalk?

With dresses of chains and lingerie in sight