Latin AMAs: this was Eduin Caz’s embarrassing mistake during the award ceremony

Eduin Caz presented the Single of the Year award to Jhay Cortez (Photo: Instagram/@eduincaz)

Eduin Cazvocalist of Firm Groupstarred in one of the most remembered moments of the gala of the Latin Music Awards from this year to confused award.

During the award ceremony for the Single of the Year, the interpreter of get over me said: “And the winner of the Latin Grammy Music Award is… Oh no, I was wrong!”. After his accident he awarded Dakiti of Puerto Ricans Bad Bunny and Jay Cortez.

Later, before the uncontrollable laughter of the attendees, Cortez assured that the theme with which he collaborated with Benito Martínez is breaking borders.

“Latinos are growing more and more and reaching further. Before it was said that Americans were inspired and today we are the ones who inspireso Latinos this is for you”, said Jhay Cortez after the mistake of the leader of Grupo Firme.

Jhay Cortez dedicated his award to Latinos (Photo: AP/Richard Shotwell)

It is worth mentioning that during this edition of the Latin Music Awards, which took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay, commemorated Lupita D’Alessio with the Legend Awardawarded to figures who have left their mark on music.

The Sleeping Lioness received the award from Jose Luis Rodriguez, better known as The Pumato whom he expressed his admiration when accepting the statuette.

“To Mexico that saw me grow, to Latin America and the United States, thanks for this path, and keep me alive for almost 52 years. May God bless you, thank you very much”, expressed Lupita D’Alessio when she was awarded after holding back her tears while on stage.

Lupita D’Alessio was awarded the Legend Award (Photo: AP/Berenice Bautista)

On the other hand, the short trajectory of Christian Nodal was honored by receiving the prize for the Extraordinary Evolutionwhich it is given to musical artists whose career achieves success in an accelerated manner.

Some of the artists who have received such recognition were Maluma in 2018, Becky G in 2019 and Ozuna in 2021.

then you We list the winners of the seventh edition of the Latin American Music Awards:

-Artist of the year: Karol G.

-New artist of the year: María Becerra.

-Single of the year: “Dákiti”, Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez.

-Album of the year: “KG0516″, Karol G.

-Favorite female artist: Karol G.

-Favorite male artist: Bad Bunny.

-Favorite duo or group: Adventure.

They celebrated the great success of Nodal’s career (Photo: ESTEBAN HERNÁNEZ / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

-Favorite artist – pop: Selena Gomez.

-Favorite album – pop: “Déjà vu”, CNCO.

-Favorite song – pop: “Couple of the Year”, Sebastián Yatra and Myke Towers.

-Favorite solo artist – Regional Mexican: Christian Nodal.

-Favorite duo or group – Mexican regional: Grupo Firme.

-Favorite album – Mexican regional: “Now”, Christian Nodal.

-Favorite song – Mexican regional: “Botella after bottle”, Gera MX and Christian Nodal.

-Favorite artist – urban: Karol G.

-Favorite album – urban: “KG0516″, Karol G.

-Favorite song – urban: “Dákiti”, Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez.

-Favorite artist – tropical: Romeo Santos.

Grupo Frime was also awarded (Photo: Instagram/@grupofirme)

-Favorite album – tropical: “In quarantine”, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico.

-Favorite song – tropical: “Volví”, Aventura and Bad Bunny.

-Favorite artist – crossover: The Weeknd.

-Collaboration of the year: “El Makinón”, Karol G and Mariah Angeliq.

-Viral song of the year: “AM”, Nio García, J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

-Tour of the year: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin.

-Favorite video: “Girl From Rio”, Anitta.

-Favorite social artist: Pabllo Vittar.

-Legend Award: Lupita D’Alessio.

-Extraordinary Evolution Award: Christian Nodal.

