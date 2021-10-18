Latin America and the sanctuaries of Bitcoin

In early June, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele announced to the English-speaking world his plan to make Bitcoin a fiat currency. A few days later, El Salvador’s legislative assembly (now full of Bukele supporters) approved the proposal and, on September 7, the coin was officially adopted. Bukele promised that the country would soon be inundated with ATMs for Bitcoin, which would facilitate the conversion, transfer and purchase of token or “tokens”.

Answering questions from a revered audience at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami, Bukele illustrated how cryptocurrency would alleviate his nation’s economic woes and help Salvadorans escape poverty. He said nothing, however, about its more covert uses, from untraceable money laundering to anonymous black market transactions, in order to predispose the country to illegal profits.

Bukele took little time to identify his opponents in the face of the Miami crowd: the services that prey on wire transfers and traditional banks, which grab commissions on remittance dollars sent by emigrant Salvadorans.

He said Bitcoin would reduce dependence on expensive dollars and help keep more money in the pockets of Salvadorans. At the same time, the president hoped this move would kick off a new round of technology investment in the country, expanding the crypto-community prototype set up in the small surf town of El Zonte, now known as “Bitcoin Beach”.

He advertised the availability of cheap oceanfront properties, business opportunities, development projects such as geothermal mining of volcanoes, and the inevitable growth of other tourism-friendly industries. All of this would transform El Salvador into a tropical crypto-sanctuary, reinventing the “Panama model” of a deregulated coastal financial services center in the context of this decade. Mentioning the growing adoption of blockchain in Europe, the United States and Canada, Bukele presented it as a beacon of hope for Salvadoran municipalities struggling to get by in an informal economy.

In addition to El Salvador, other Latin American states are beginning to see cryptocurrency as a worthy venture. They see it both as a path to financial sovereignty, the foundation of a successful economic plan, and as a means to restart the post-pandemic recovery or to renew the region’s fallen financial sector.

These dreams of emancipation, deregulation and financial inclusion date back to 2000, when Ecuador and El Salvador abandoned their national currencies, the sucre and the colón, for the US dollar. Driven by hyperinflation and devaluation and with the aim of stimulating global investment, the dollarization process actually produced extreme income inequality (as well as stagnant or falling wages across all sectors), followed by waves of emigration . In practice, the US dollar now circulates throughout most of Latin America as an unofficial second currency (a situation that Bitcoin could overturn).

Nayib Bukele (from commons.wikimedia.org)

In Paraguay, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are fast becoming an integral part of common political discourse, with laws proposed to encourage their use and applicability. New legislation will soon be introduced in Mexico and Panama to increase the mobility of Bitcoin. ATMs for the exchange of Bitcoin are scattered throughout the shopping malls and department stores of Panama City, granting easy access to cryptocurrency traders who have operated in a “shady legal zone” for many years.

Uruguay, now considered the “Silicon Valley of the Americas”, continues to dent global fintech and has recently launched its own cryptocurrency called ñeripeso. In Puerto Rico, Bitcoin entrepreneurs took advantage of liberal tax laws to create an investment center known as Puertopia.

It is no coincidence that Latin America is home to so many crypto-oases. The Banking The Unbanked (i.e. the intent to make financial inclusion possible) has played a key role in the economic strategies of many Latin American countries that are striving to synchronize their informal economies with the rhythms of global accumulation circuits. In the 1980s, microfinance emerged as part of the neoliberalization programs supported by the International Monetary Fund to address this challenge in a developing world.

Subsequently, in the 1990s, micro-credit institutions began popping up all over Latin America (in Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Haiti and Venezuela), offering low-risk loans to the poor. As the region became a place for economic experimentation, its population was used to test incipient financial instruments, including early forms of fintech.

Countries’ commodities (such as bananas, palm trees, rubber and minerals) and by extension their entire economies have become the subject of market speculation. Meanwhile, trade liberalization policies have resulted in recurring debt crises, which have kept their governments trapped in fiscal captivity.

The turn to Bitcoin is the latest of these experiments, which is likely to produce a kind of fiduciary colonialism.

For the Bitcoiners, El Salvador’s reforms will provide valuable data on the social utility of cryptocurrency, demonstrating its function as a valid and legal currency. However, the main focus remains the development of crypto-infrastructures that can be used by Silicon Valley’s “risk entrepreneurs”.

For the peddler who cares about daily earnings, or for families shaken by the plight of the pandemic, the influx of these techno-capitalists will cause even greater instability in economic life. Basically, by creating unusual digital currency markets, blockchain takes ordinary people into the crypto-speculative bubble, where many will end up trading their safe wages for overvalued satoshi (i.e. the minimal measure of the Bitcoin monetary system).

The use of cryptocurrencies will likely continue to spread throughout the region thanks to the spread of new Bitcoin credit products (from cards to reward programs) to the market by the traditional banking system. However, El Salvador’s political innovation, which could become a regional paradigm, is to use cryptocurrency for all state transactions, officially balancing the dollar for domestic transactions. There Bitcoin Law forces every company to gear up to accept cryptocurrencies: a measure that threatens to create new forms of technological apartheid, given the unequal accessibility to the internet and smartphone technology across the country.

Bitcoin will also increase the risk of cybercrime and petty theft (since people hold the currency inside hot wallets unsafe), as well as wreaking havoc on the local ecology by using volcanic energy to mine the coins.

Since its adoption, the use of cryptocurrency has been discontinuous and contested, prompting the Bukele government to launch propaganda campaigns to enroll citizens in the government’s crypto-enforcement. Chivo Wallet. Almost 70% of Salvadorans oppose Bukele’s reform and, to repeal it, protest movements, the #NoAlBitcoin, have risen in the capital. But the government, which is becoming more repressive every day, has shown no signs of abating.

(from Twitter)

If early twentieth century “dollar diplomacy” led to imperialism through investment, forcing Latin American nations to put US interests ahead of their own, then today’s cryptocurrency turnaround will continue. this dynamic. Instead of offering development that meets community needs, cryptocurrency diplomacy will leverage open economies in favor of wealthy investors who are looking for fiscal wilderness to tame.

Some of the “risk entrepreneurs” are already receiving transaction fees, earning on the use of services and wallet. Governments will also be able to acquire key information on the financial habits of crypto users simply by examining the public ledger (by optimizing state surveillance mechanisms). For El Salvador, this is pure capitalism delivered through cryptography, where the daydream of laissez-faire decentralization masks a disturbing authoritarian advance.

Article originally published in The New Left Review

Translation from English by Gloria Bucari for DINAMOpress

Cover image from commons.wikimedia.org