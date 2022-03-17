Latin America now also donates vaccines against COVID-19

MIAMI (AP) — Latin America and the Caribbean have for months been the destination for millions of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States and Spain to Russia and China. And while some of the countries are still getting free doses, in recent months others have switched roles and started donating.

The objective is to help those who have had less access to vaccines, although the recipients are not always in the American continent, the hardest hit in the world by the pandemic, according to information from the United Nations.

The donation “is a really nice way to show solidarity,” Lois Privor-Dumm, senior research associate at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the Johns Hopkins University school of public health, told The Associated Press. “But essentially what you really want is a consistent supply of vaccine. It would be nice if they didn’t have to worry about donations.”

At least a dozen Latin American countries – including Argentina, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador and Chile – have donated more than eight million doses to neighbors in the region and to other countries not so close such as Angola or Vietnam, which have not yet been able to access enough vaccine to inoculate its population, according to an AP analysis based on information from governments and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

A large number of Latin American donors have immunized at least 60% of their population with at least two doses, including Argentina, which has vaccinated 80% with the entire scheme, and Chile, which has immunized more than 90%. . But there is also the Dominican Republic, which has donated even though it has just over half of its population fully vaccinated, almost 54%.

It is a gesture of solidarity that experts believe will help expand the vaccination rate in Latin America and the Caribbean, where nearly 10 countries have still not met the goal of 40% complete immunization set by the World Organization. of Health by the end of 2021.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) hopes that with the donations more countries will be able to meet the next goal: 70% complete vaccination by mid-year.

“The important thing is that they continue with this show of solidarity,” said Jarbas Barbosa, PAHO’s deputy director. “Achieving high vaccination in an equitable way is essential… if there is a country that has more vaccines than it needs, it is essential that it be able to make donations in time so that those vaccines can be well used,” he said in a recent interview. with the AP.

For months, the countries of the Americas have been the epicenter of the pandemic, suffering a disproportionate impact from COVID-19: more than 2.6 million people have died in the region, almost half of the at least six million deaths. despite the fact that it is only home to just over 13% of the world’s population, according to PAHO.

The pandemic uncovered the existing imbalances in the Americas, where rich countries like the United States and others like Haiti, one of the poorest in the world, coexist. These inequalities were also reflected in access to vaccines.

In Latin America and the Caribbean there are still some 248 million people who have not received even one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and only 14 countries have fully vaccinated 70% of their population. Nearly 20 countries and territories have not yet vaccinated half of their population.

The situation began to improve when developed countries such as the United States, Spain and Canada began to make donations through the COVAX mechanism -created by the United Nations to facilitate equitable access- and PAHO delivered nearly 30 million vaccines starting in June. to several countries in the region that at that time had low immunization, such as Guatemala and Honduras.

“We went from a situation of very strong access difficulties to having broad access in the last three months of last year,” said Barbosa. “It was a very strong progress,” said the expert and explained that these donations helped nations in the region that previously had only 10% or 20% of their population vaccinated to reach more than 50% and begin to donate.

With 31.5%, Guatemala is the only country in Latin America that has not yet completed the vaccination of 40% of its population. In the Caribbean, in addition to Haiti -which has barely immunized with two 0.9% doses-, there are nine other nations in the same situation, including Jamaica, with 22%.

The main problem in Haiti, said Barbosa, is not the lack of access but the vaccination capacity, the population’s resistance to inoculation and the government’s refusal to receive certain vaccines such as the AstraZeneca donated by Argentina and Mexico. The Caribbean nation has not received a dose from any Latin American country.

Donations, both those received and those made from the region, are made through COVAX and bilateral agreements. Many of these agreements, however, are not public and therefore it is difficult to determine exactly the amount of vaccines donated and the countries benefited, although UNICEF has some estimates.

Among the countries that have donated the most to the region are the United States, Spain and Canada, but Russia, China, Japan, France, Germany, Sweden and Denmark also appear. They have received them from Argentina, Brazil and Bolivia, in the Southern Cone, to Guatemala, El Salvador and Mexico in Central and North America and numerous Caribbean islands.

Argentina and Mexico, in turn, have been the largest donors of AstraZeneca’s vaccines, which they jointly manufacture and distribute.

In the case of Argentina, which received more than seven million donated vaccines, it has offered more than five million doses free of charge to countries that include its neighbor Bolivia, the islands of Barbados, Grenada, Saint Lucia and Dominica, but also to distant nations such as Angola, Kenya, Mozambique and Vietnam.

Mexico, which has almost 61% of its population fully immunized, has donated close to 1.7 million doses to Paraguay, Bolivia, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Jamaica, Belize, Saint Vincent and Dominica. It has, in turn, received more than 13 million vaccines donated by the United States.

The Dominican Republic, which has received vaccine donations from China and India, has donated more than 511,000 AstraZeneca doses to Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica and Jamaica.

Ecuador donated some 336,000 to Peru and Panama some 243,000 to Nicaragua. Other donors include Chile, El Salvador, Cuba – which has developed its own vaccines – and Uruguay.

Colombia, meanwhile, received donations from the United States, Germany, and Canada and donated one million dollars to PAHO for “vaccination processes” in the CARICOM Caribbean community, which includes Jamaica, Belize, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, and Guyana. .

For the experts, the ideal would be for the donations to stay in the region.

“It would be nice to see vaccines come back to the region,” Privor-Dumm said. “It is important that the entire region is well vaccinated. We don’t want there to be places where some people are vaccinated and others aren’t.”

