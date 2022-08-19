Latin American countries that need a visa to enter Mexico

The US issues an alert not to travel to six states in Mexico 2:48

(CNN Spanish) — Brazil recently joined the list of Latin American countries whose nationals must have a visa to enter Mexico. The measure came into effect on August 18, the Mexican government reported.

Before this measure came into force, citizens with a Brazilian passport could enter Mexico through the Electronic Authorization System, SAE, an authorization that allowed them to enter the country as a visitor and carry out unpaid activities, such as tourism or business, without the need to process a Mexican visa.

Electronic authorizations issued until August 17 will remain valid until the end of their 30-day validity, informed the Mexican government.

But as of August 18, Brazilians must apply for a visa at a Mexican consulate to enter the country.

The objective of this measure is to “strengthen safe, orderly and regular migration, and eradicate disinformation campaigns that profit from migrants,” says the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its website. The average will allow “ensure safe, orderly and regular migration, as well as to combat international organized crime gangs that profit from migrant smuggling and human trafficking,” he adds.

The procedure to apply for a visa to Mexico must be done in person at one of the Mexican Consulates.

Appointments must be made on the website citas.sre.gob.mx.

Brazilians who present the following visas may request entry to Mexico as a visitor for a period of less than 180 days, as a tourist or business: Canada, the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom and the Schengen Area.

Brazilians who have permanent residence in Canada, Chile, Colombia, the United States, Japan, Peru, the United Kingdom or the Schengen Area may also enter Mexico, according to the Mexican government.

The countries of Latin America and the Caribbean that need a visa to enter Mexico

Citizens with passports from the following countries must present a printed visa in the passport to enter Mexico:

Old and bearded

Brazil

Cuba

Ecuador

The Savior

Guatemala

Guyanese

Haiti

Honduras

Nicaragua

Dominican Republic

Saint Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

Surinam

Venezuela

A foreigner who presents any of the following documents will not require a Mexican visa: