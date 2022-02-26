Latin American currencies hit by Russian invasion of Ukraine

Latin American currencies and stocks lose to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images.

Latin American currencies and stocks were trading at a loss on Thursday amid a global wave of risk aversion after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, risking severe economic sanctions for part of the West.

The dollar index, which compares the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, rose about 1% as the greenback was seen as a haven currency.

The diplomatic crisis is turning into a military conflict and the worst possible scenario of a large-scale attack by Russia seems to be beginning to take shape,” local CI Bank said in a report for clients referenced by Reuters.

“With operators exiting riskier assets, money takes refuge in classic assets that become shields against uncertainty,” he added.

Mexican peso

The Mexican peso posted its biggest loss in three months on Thursday and erased this year’s gains due to the liquidation of global risk assets following Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

The Mexican peso fell 1.9% to 20.6393 per dollar and was experiencing its worst day since November 26.

Thursday’s session low for the Mexican currency of 20.6842 per dollar briefly broke above the 100-day moving average at 20.6563 before paring losses. The 2022 low for the Mexican peso at 20.9141 was last seen on January 28, according to Bloomberg.

The peso’s one-month implied volatility rose to 11.135%, its highest level in a month.

The peso’s movements mainly look at changes in foreign assets today, particularly the dollar, treasury bond yields and US stocks. Higher-than-estimated inflation in February, which raised the possibility of another 50 basis point rate hike by Banxico in March, failed to support the currency.

Citigroup expects headline and core inflation to hit 5.1% and 5%, respectively, by the end of 2022 after today’s data. The risks to these projections “are biased to the upside.”

Banxico’s February 10 meeting minutes show that most board members saw global inflation accelerating as a result of bottlenecks, with some arguing that the choice facing policymakers is whether to raise the rate by 50 or 75 basis points.

The other currencies of Latin America

The Brazilian real depreciated 2.57%, to 5.1385 units per dollar, while the Bovespa index of the B3 stock exchange in Sao Paulo lost 2.17%, to 109,578.17 points.

In Argentina, the peso fell in depreciation regulated by the central bank, while the Merval stock index of the Buenos Aires stock exchange lost 3.69%, to 87,990.39 units.

The Chilean peso fell 2.13% to 807.80/808.10 per dollar. Meanwhile, the leading index of the Santiago Stock Exchange, the IPSA, fell 1.47% to 4,313.30 units.

In Colombia, the peso opened with a fall of 1.12% to 3,957 units per dollar, while the benchmark index of the stock market, the MSCI COLCAP, fell 1.03% to 1,494.64 points.

The Peruvian currency, the sol, fell 1.42% to 3.790/3.798 units per dollar. Meanwhile, the benchmark of the Lima Stock Exchange gained 0.08%, to 614.11 points.

“The risks derived from the conflict are depressing the markets and strongly affecting emerging economies such as Chile. There are still no signs that NATO will carry out an armed confrontation, but the situation could happen in days, which keeps investors on guard” said Luis Alberto Reyes, an analyst at Mercados G.

