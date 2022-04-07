Latin millionaires love to invest in Bitcoin and they tell you their reasons

Several millionaire entrepreneurs from Latin America invest more money in bitcoin (BTC) than experts recommend. They confessed this on the second day of the Bitcoin 2022 convention held today in Miami, where they explained their reasons for having such large holdings in the cryptocurrency.

One of them was the Bolivian entrepreneur in the distribution industry, Marcelo Claure, who said that we have never had such high levels of inflation in the world as now, with figures of 7.9% in the United States or 8.5% in Europe. . This is something that worries him because he believes, like other specialists reported in CriptoNoticias, that it could quickly turn into a recession. That is, a reduction in economic activity.

Claure mentioned that the United States government has made notable increases in interest rates, which she understands will slow down the country’s economy. It is for this reason that he reveals that he has made the decision to extend the recommended level of investment in cryptocurrencieslike bitcoin, from 2% to 10%.

Despite the fact that different institutions advise against investing more than 2% of their savings in cryptocurrencies due to their high volatility, Claure decided to go for more. “We are starting to see bitcoin as one of the safest ways to hold our wealth,” she said.

He also warned that what is even more important is that bitcoin is probably the only investment that exists today. He thinks so since the potential earnings that it allows are much greater than that which could be generated by another assetincluding gold, and could be a safe haven if it stays strong in an economic downturn.

Marcelo Claure revealed that he will focus his work on the Bitcoin revolution. Source: Bitcoin Magazine / YouTube.

Millionaires see bitcoin as the best investment

Claure revealed during the conference that three months ago he left his position as director of operations at the telecommunications company SoftBank, where he had been working since 2017, after having founded and directed other companies. This in order to learn more and put all the knowledge of him in this new context that we are living, which likes to call it “the Bitcoin revolution«.

To this, the multimillionaire from Mexico, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, who owns Elektra supermarkets and companies from different sectors, added that he allocates 60% of his investment portfolio to bitcoin. That percentage is in the cryptocurrency specifically, not in derivatives, he clarified. And the remaining 40% is invested in other types of assets such as gas and oil.

“The thing is not that you invest 100% in bitcoin, but that you start from scratch,” said Salinas, advising allocate at least part of the savings in bitcoin. And he stressed that as for the rest of his portfolio, he doesn’t invest anything in bonds because he thinks they’re a terrible investment asset. This is because he says they don’t generate much return to be worthwhile and he worries that people will turn to them for a good pension in the future.

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego met Michael Saylor at the Bitcoin 2022 convention, one of the biggest proponents of cryptocurrency, who owns Microstrategy, the software company that stores its reserves in cryptocurrency. Source: @RicardoBSalinas / Twitter.

This has motivated Ricardo Salinas Pliego to become a great defender of bitcoinlike Michael Saylorwhom he was able to meet during the 2022 Bitcoin convention in Miami.

Michael Saylor is another of the biggest cryptocurrency enthusiasts. And he is the owner of Microstrategy, the software services company based in Argentina and other countries that stores its reserves in BTC, thus being the listed company with the most bitcoins in the world.