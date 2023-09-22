Latin Music Producer Is 2023 Billboard Groundbreaker – Billboard

When Edgar Barrera first thought Regarding bringing together Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera for a collaboration, he thought to himself, “Wait, what am I saying? This can never happen.” But like many of the Mexican American songwriter-producer’s genre-bending ideas, it didn’t work out — it became a dud. cumbia-northern The track “Un x100to” peaked at number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May.

“Getting the biggest artist I ever wanted to work with, collaborating with a group from my hometown and doing a cumbia record, which is the music I grew up listening to with my dad, it’s crazy And there was a full-circle moment in my career,” Barrera says today. “Sometimes I feel confused, but the strange thing is that the impossible happened.”

Ten years into Barrera’s career, his ability to move seamlessly between different genres has made him one of the most sought-after songwriters in Latin music, including collaborations with Maluma (“Hawaii”), Christian Nodal (“No Te Contarón Mal “), Grupo. Ariana Grande (“Boyfriend,” with Social House) and Shawn Mendes (his “KESI” remix with Camilo). In January 2021, he topped four genre charts – Pop, Rhythm, Tropical and Regional Mexican Airplay – with four different songs, something no other Latin songwriter had done before. “That moment was really special,” says Barrera, 33, who also won the 2021 Latin Grammy for Producer of the Year. “I remember when I heard about it, I kept calling people in the industry asking, ‘Is this normal?’ ,

Standout moments have defined the career of Board2023 Latin groundbreaker who grew up near the border between Roma, Texas, and Ciudad Miguel Alemán in Tamaulipas, Mexico. At the age of 6, he formed a rock band with his brother, cousins, and a friend who was around his age. “I swear there are pictures of me playing guitar that’s bigger than me,” he laughs. “And I’ll write songs, too. The first ones were really bad – they were about teddy bears – but come on, I was a little kid.

This was also the time when he began visiting his father, a cumbia artist, in the studio or watching him rehearse with his band. Later, as a teenager, Barrera handed out business cards and CDs with songs he wrote to artists leaving local radio stations after interviews. He still has one of those old business cards, which he displays proudly. “If someone had written, I would have gone home and refreshed my Hotmail, but no one ever did that,” he says with a shrug.

Nevertheless, his busy schedule led him to an internship across the country with songwriter-producer Andres Castro in Miami. “It was the best decision I ever made,” he says. “I started out as an engineer, (but) I remember when artists would come into the studio, I would tell them, ‘Hey, I’m not actually an engineer. I’m a songwriter and producer.’ And I would show them my music. I got into a lot of problems because really you shouldn’t talk to them directly. But I preferred to apologize instead of asking for permission. And it worked: I got what I wanted. ” Later, Castro took Barrera to Sony Music Publishing Latin America, where he was signed by President/CEO Jorge Mejía.

Now, Barrera focuses on Borderkid Records, an imprint he launched in February 2022, with his roster including rising artists Alex Luna and Nice, as well as marquee client Grupo Frontera. When Barrera signed the six-piece the previous October, it was already a popular local band in McAllen, Texas, and had scored their first big hit, “No Se Va”, which peaked at number one on the Hot Latin Songs chart. Had reached number 3.

“We’re from the same place, so we all know each other, and one day, my partner, who hired them to perform at the opening of his tire shop, kept sending me videos saying That they wanted to meet me,” Barrera explains. Their partnership began with a meeting at a local Starbucks. “He believed in us from the beginning,” says singer-accordionist Juan Javier Cantu. “When we first met, he asked us where we saw the group going and we told him, but he told us that We were thinking very small and we can go very far. “He inspired us to dream big.”

Edgar Barrera photographed in Miami on September 6, 2023. natalia aguilera

And now, Grupo Frontera Barrera has its latest success story. In August, their debut album, beginningbowed and peaked at No. 3 on the Top Latin Albums chart, and last year alone, the group – a 15-time finalist at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards – has placed eight songs on the Hot 100.

Barrera says, “I promised myself that, from now on, I would only work on projects that I’m really passionate about and that make me feel something.” “With Borderkid, it’s the same. “I want to be that bridge between new artists, songwriters and producers and their goals.”

This story will be published in September. 23, 2023, issue of Billboard.