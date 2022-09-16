Latina celebrities join forces in the #VoteLikeAMadre campaign aimed at Hispanic mothers

Eva Longoria, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jessica Alba, Angélica Maria, Angélica Vale, Ariana DeBose, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and a packed list of Latina celebrities are joining forces to call on Latina mothers to #VoteLikeAMadre in the midterm elections

Today, the Latino Victory Project launches the #VoteLikeAMadre 2022 campaign, a $5 million campaign to mobilize voting mothers through Latina celebrities and influencers, including: Eva Longoria, América Ferrera, Lin-Manuel Miranda and her mother Luz. Towns-Miranda, Jessica Alba, Rosario Dawson, Michaela Jaé Rodríguez, Ariana DeBose, Angélica María, Angélica Vale, Gloria Calderón Kellet, Chef Lorena García, Carolina Sandoval, Danna García, Cyn Santana, Rosie Pérez, Marjorie de Sousa, among other leaders Latinas.

Led by Latino Victory Project, #VoteLikeAMadre aims to mobilize Latina voters to combat the climate emergency; an important issue for Latinas and Latinos in 2022. This campaign seeks to unite mothers and mother figures, such as aunts, grandmothers, sisters, godmothers to make a «pinky promise» and use your power to vote in these high-stakes elections.

With nearly 60% of Latinas saying they support candidates with bold plans to combat climate change, #VoteLikeAMadre invites mothers to call on political candidates to have bold plans to combat climate change and find practical solutions.

“Latina mothers are leaders in their families, but they also wield tremendous power as voters. Nearly 60% of Latinas support candidates with plans to combat climate change, and this indicates that we have a key opportunity to mobilize this voting bloc to vote for climate action this November,” says Nathalie Rayes, President and CEO by Latino Victory Project.

“As mothers, there is nothing we want more than a clean and safe environment so that our children can live healthy and prosperous lives with clean air and water and a stable climate. This election invites all mothers and maternal figures to make a «pinkypromise» your children and demand that political candidates have bold plans to combat this climate crisis. Together, we can elect a government that protects our children by taking action against the climate crisis.”

Polling around this year’s election indicates that climate change continues to be an important issue for Latinos across the country and a growing concern for Latinos in Arizona, Colorado and Nevada. Latinos are also being disproportionately impacted by the effects of climate change, from droughts, fires and high temperatures, their health and livelihoods are at risk. #VoteLikeAMadre focuses on the urgency of mobilizing Latinas for the cause.

“At Chispa Arizona, we envision communities that enjoy clean air and water, parks and open spaces, and the security of knowing that our planet can sustain us today and for generations to come,” Vianey Olivarría, Director of Chispa Arizona. “We can also envision a democracy that is accessible and in which all people have the opportunity to be represented. Just like Mother Earth, our mothers and mother figures take care of us. They are essential in carrying out our vision. We are ready to show your power in this election.

With 63% of Latinas over the age of 18 registered to vote, Vote Like A Madre encourages them to make a “pinky promise” and vote for public officials who are willing to take action on climate change. The campaign plans to kick off with a $5 million investment in advertising, primarily on digital media, social media, radio, and influencer platforms, coupled with robust voter mobilization efforts.

The goal is to turn Latinas into the largest electoral bloc focused on demanding that officials make the necessary changes to stop the climate crisis. With 31 million Latinas in the United States and more than 1 million Latina voters in Nevada, Arizona and Colorado, they are a powerful electorate that can have a big impact in this election. In 2020, Latino Victory Project launched Vote Like A Madre, a Golden Effie Award-winning campaign, one of the largest efforts designed specifically to mobilize Latinas and one of the most impactful campaigns of 2020, galvanizing 40,000 voters in Arizona and Florida. .

Full list of celebrity moms, mother figures, and allies coming together to make a pinky promise and encourage the women in their lives to vote like a mom this November 8:

Eva Longoria America Ferrera Ariana DeBose Rosario Dawson Angelica Maria Michaela Jae Rodriguez Angelica Vale Rosie Perez Gloria Calderon Kellet Caroline Sandoval Chef Lorraine Garcia Patricia Manterola Marjorie deSousa danna garcia Cyn Santana Monica Fonseca Lin-Manuel Miranda vanessa lyon Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda Cynthia Klitbo Alejandra Palomar Iron Candle Jessica Alba

Latino Victory Project develops a network of Latino leaders and shapes public discourse to reflect the influence of the Latino community while building alliances that move the country forward.