Latina is accused of having sex with an underage food delivery man

A routine food delivery in Miami Beach ended with the client in jail after the food delivery man, a 17-year-old boy, reported that he had had sex with the woman and he called his mother to tell what happened, they reported. this Saturday local media.

The woman, Katherine Soto Castro, 36, is now accused of luring the teenager to her apartment to have sex after the young man delivered the request she had made.

The event occurred last Thursday when, according to the police report, the young man was already leaving after delivering the food, but the woman asked him to return to the apartment and he did.

The delivery man explained that once inside the house the woman offered him drugs that she kept on the nightstand next to her bed and the two consumed it.

The boy told officers the substance made him feel “relaxed,” the local CBS channel reported.

The two participated in various sexual acts, according to the police report, collected by Local 10, but after leaving the Latina’s apartment the young man called his mother on the phone and told her that he believed he had been “intoxicated” by the drug and that he had been intimate with the woman, who he said was transgender.

The mother then called the police and gave them the address of the woman, who was arrested and charged with illegal sexual activity with a minor.