Latina, loans for the food and R6 markets

A loan from 400 thousand euros for the R6 weekly market and the Latina food market. The two projects presented by the Municipality were in fact admitted for funding by the Lazio Region as part of a public notice for the granting of grants for the redevelopment of commercial activities in public areas. The administration participated by presenting a project agreement in collaboration with the main trade associations of street vendors.

The two projects, each for an amount of 200 thousand euros, provide for the bringing into law and redevelopment of the two structures, with new services available to both users and sellers as well as the creation and organization of common areas and energy efficiency interventions, promotion, marketing and technological innovation.

“I would like to express great satisfaction for this important result achieved thanks to projects whose validity is demonstrated by the excellent evaluation obtained in the ranking of regional scores – comments the councilor for productive activities Simona Lepori – The contribution obtained will allow the administration to restore prestige to the two historical markets of our city and I would like to underline the excellent work done by the Productive Activities service and the Public Works service between this council and the previous one, so thanks goes to both the current councilor Pietro Caschera and his predecessor Emilio Ranieri. I also thank the officials and managers of the two services and the trade associations of street vendors who have accompanied us in the realization of the winning projects “.