Latina, traffic police meetings in schools

The road education campaign of the state police continues in the schools of the province of Latina and at educational associations, through numerous interventions carried out by specialized personnel belonging to the traffic police. A few days ago, the meetings related to the road safety project at the comprehensive school of Tommaso d’Aquino di Priverno (complexes of Prossedi, Ceriara, San Lorenzo), which saw the involvement of 297 pupils in presence and in dad, concluded. Participants met with traffic police officers and learned little-known topics such as the rules for the correct use of electric scooters. “I discovered that to ride a scooter on the road you must be at least 14 years old and also a helmet,” said one of the students. who participated in the initiative.

The awareness campaign also reached the FSE scout group. Pontinia 1 “Albert Schweitzer” with a meeting that was held at the parish of Sant’Anna di Pontinia, where the agents, with the participation of the Lazio Region child and adolescent guarantor, Monica Sansoni, met the parents of the groups parish on the theme “Social Networks and Minors – civil and criminal liability – the use of mobile phones while driving”. Police officers spoke about the use of mobile phones while driving, as well as the correct use of seat belts and child seats.

During the meeting, the policemen were approached by a boy who handed over two safety belt anchoring devices used by parents as a ploy to circumvent the vehicle’s alarm system in the event of seat belts not being fastened. In these days the Icaro 2022 project has also started, which involves boys and girls of the 4th and 5th secondary classes of the IIS Carlo e Nello Rosselli Institute in Aprilia. The issue being addressed is very delicate, especially for young people: “The substances, called “psychoactive”, capable of seriously altering the psychophysical conditions of the individual“.