Latinos are behind the success of the “Fast and Furious” saga

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal

fast xThe tenth installment of the successful film saga fast and furiousremains one of the most successful films of 2023. With a worldwide box office of over $714 million, the most recent part of this series of films remains one of the five most popular films of the year.

In addition, the famous series of productions starring the actor Vin Diesel It is one of the 10 most influential sagas in Hollywood history and has surpassed $7 billion in box office earnings.

It has achieved a significant percentage of global success fast and furious This is due to the huge fan base and engagement of the Latin community with this saga. The makers of the films are not unaware of this situation and that is why they have included names like Michelle Rodriguez, Rita Moreno, Don Omar, tego calderon, Pitt Bull, j balvin, camila billo And Daddy Yankee,

Although there are many stars of Spanish-language entertainment who have shone in front of the cameras of the saga, behind them there is a Hispanic who has also been decisive in ensuring that each installment fast and furious Became the most anticipated film of the year for millions of Latino families. is about Fabian CastroExecutive Vice President of Multicultural Marketing at Universal Pictures.

“Latino representation in Hollywood has made significant strides in recent years. More and more Latino actors and producers are playing important roles in front of and behind the camera. And this visibility is making history and everything we see on the big screen more authentic.” Contributes to diversity,” shares conversation with Castro people in spanish,

For Universal Pictures, one of the giants of world cinema, the saga of fast and furious It remains one of the most successful franchises and the executive knows that the Latin community has a lot to contribute to the record of this family of films.

Continue reading story

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel. Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

“The Latin market represents more or less 23% on any given weekend and in some movies, for example in franchises fast and furious This percentage can reach 40% during weekends. so, The Latin market is very important” says the famous film executive.

Marketing experts also note that for companies like Universal Pictures, the cultural connection of their products with the Latino community is becoming increasingly important. So, for the recent premiere of fast xActors Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez took time out to visit and share with various Spanish-language media in the United States and Mexico as part of promotion for the film.

Additionally, Colombian reggaeton artist J Balvin composed a song in Spanish, “Toreto”. fast x The video clip of which featured the participation of Diesel, marks the first time that the protagonist of the saga appears in a song created for the franchise.

“For me it’s something (that) I’m very proud of as a Latino executive in Hollywood, the opportunity to build relationships with the Latino community and do a marketing campaign in a way that has a more authentic connection with the audience,” He explains…

Despite the importance the Latin market has gained in the film industry, Castro knows there are still many doors to open for our community to be more represented in Hollywood.

“There are now more Latin actors, directors, singers and celebrities who are in successful projects… but even if they are efforts, there is still a lot to be done and ways the situation can be improved. We “We must continue working to achieve a level of Latino representation that reflects the demographics (and) contributions of the Latino population in the United States,” he concluded.

You may also be interested. on video

Selena Gomez talks about her mental health in documentary ‘My Mind and Me’