Latinos Richard Rodríguez, Danny Santana and Jose Rondon are suspended for steroids

Major League Baseball (MLB) conducted anti-doping tests on all players linked to the game, regardless of whether they are free agents or part of a team.

MLB had stopped testing due to the work stoppage. However, once they started it is very difficult for them to lack a player.

Dominican Richard Rodríguez was one of the most requested relievers in the MLB at the 2021 trade deadline, he finally made it to the Atlanta Braves, but was unable to compete in the playoffs due to injuries. Having signed with no one, Rodriguez now has it tougher with an 80-game suspension.

While fellow Dominican Danny Santana played for the Boston Red Sox in both the Minor and Major Leagues during the 2021 season, he filled the utility role to cover all injuries. Santana then saw action in the Dominican Professional Baseball League with the Águilas Cibaeñas, where his numbers were not a reflection that he was using banned substances, since he batted 214 from AVG. with 1 home run, 4 RBIs, 21 hits, 5 doubles and a low OPS of 596.

And last but not least, the Venezuelan Jose Rondon who comes from playing with the Leones del Caracas in the Venezuelan League, where he put up good numbers:

Rondon hit 290. with 3 home runs, 21 RBIs, 4 doubles, 1 triple and 796 OPS in the LVBP 2021. While in the MLB, he played 63 games in the Major Leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals last season , setting an AVG. 263. with 3 home runs, 9 RBIs, 8 BBs, 17 Ks and a 735 OPS.

“MLB announces that three free agent players — Richard Rodríguez, José Rondón and Danny Santana — have received 80-game suspensions after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of the Joint Prevention and Treatment Program for MLB. MLB drugs,” Mark Feisand said.

