Latte San Ginese, letters of dismissal to 26 employees

In the lettersand arrive at the 26 employees of the Sardinian company Arborea 3A – which in 2018 took over the historic company producing fresh and similar milk San Ginese in the municipality of Capannori, first through a leasing phase then matured into a real acquisition – two shocking lines precede the substantial text: “Collective dismissal procedure for cessation of activity “.

This is what was written in the letter that yesterday (January 31) reached all 26 employees of which 21 are clerks and 5 workers: the site of Capannori, in the property announcements, will see all activities cease. The reasons are explained in the letter itself: “The decision to close the Capannori site is the consequence of a complex market situation in constant negative evolution that has lasted for over two years despite the efforts and investments that the Arborea Group has made after the acquisition in 2018 “.

Specifically, the property points out among the causes “theinsufficient supply of Tuscan milk despite our interventions in support of local producers: in the regional farms it went from 872 thousand liters in 2017 to 572 thousand liters in 2019 with a reduction, in two years, of 34% in particular in the Garfagnana area which characterized the main fresh milk product of San Ginese “. In addition, the decline in consumption and, most recently, the pandemic crisis. “Our sales volumes have gone from 2,607,067 liters in 2018 to 1,466,697 liters in 2021, the reductions in the proposed prices have helped nothing”.

Fai Cisl Toscana Nord, by voice of the secretary Amedeo Sabato, announces union actions aimed at defusing the mine of layoffs. “It is strange how this communication occurs without having activated the regional crisis table – declares Amedeo Sabato, secretary of Fai Cisl Toscana Nord -. IS the harshness and firmness of the contents are unacceptable, leaving the doors of dialogue closed. The compact workers proclaim the state of agitation and if no solution is found that involves the use of all possible social safety nets, the workers will not stop there but will do everything in their power to change the state of affairs. We want to discuss a project other than closing. We are convinced that the turnover that still exists must be saved and to do so we want the use of workers in force and an acquisition of social responsibility in accompanying workers close to retirement to this important goal: this is for Capannori and not immoral strategies of outsourcing. We ask for the support of local and regional politics which, as always, has shown attention to work and workers first Caplac and then Arborea ”.

“We want an urgent and face-to-face meeting – specifies the Fai Cisl contact person -: these things cannot be done remotely. Workers are first of all people and must be treated as such”.

Mayor Luca Menesini he immediately took the side of the workers: “We will be on the side of the workers and their families, together with the trade unions and the Region. We will ask for the immediate activation of the regional table and defend the right to work. The company’s attitude is unacceptable: the territory welcomed it and promised a completely different type of path that now instead is left in the worst possible way. It is not done. People matter ”.